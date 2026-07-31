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Yuma Edition

Yuma Edition: Breaking down the primary election with Carlos Adams

By Alexandra Rangel,
Carmen Márquez
Published July 31, 2026 at 12:04 PM MST

In this episode, Alexandra Rangel and Carmen Marquez cover the latest headlines from across Yuma County. They’re also joined in the studio by Carlos Adams, who challenged the incumbent mayor as a write-in candidate in this election. Although Adams did not receive enough votes to advance, he reflects on his campaign, shares what he learned from the experience, and discusses what comes next for him.

Prefer to watch the conversation? View the full livestream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/live/C8mGngKb8-o?si=q8ZhuYna2mxoXBon

Yuma Edition
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
Carmen Márquez
Carmen Márquez is a Mexican-American journalist born and raised in Yuma. For almost a decade she worked in national TV and radio focusing on undocumented communities in the United States. She has produced documentary episodes for LWC Studios about Latina health (100 Latina Birthdays podcast.), worked with UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and produced for various outlets including Latinus and Channel 4 News London. She has also co-hosted What's Up Yuma? Radio with Jonny Porter on KOFA Border Radio.
See stories by Carmen Márquez
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