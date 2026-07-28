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Yuma Edition

Yuma Edition: Education with Sisko Stargazer and Brian Grossenburg

By Alexandra Rangel,
Sisko J. Stargazer
Published July 28, 2026 at 12:06 PM MST

As students across Yuma County head back to school, Yuma Edition takes a closer look at the start of the new academic year. Alexandra Rangel is joined by Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Staragzer to discuss the latest education news.The episode also features Brian Grossenburg of EOC Charter, who shares how his school is preparing for the new school year and what students, parents, and educators can expect in the weeks ahead.

Yuma Edition
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
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