Yuma Edition - Leading Education in Yuma with Dale and Denis Ponder 

In this episode of Yuma Edition, we're joined by Education Solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer to discuss the biggest education topics ahead of the upcoming school year. We're also joined by brothers Dale and Denis Ponder, two education leaders helping shape school districts in Yuma County. Denis serves as superintendent of Yuma School District One, while Dale is the newly appointed superintendent of the Crane Elementary School District. The brothers share how their backgrounds led them into education, the lessons they've learned as district leaders, and their vision for supporting students, teachers, and families in the year ahead.
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.