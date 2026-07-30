Yuma Edition: Councilmember-Elect Henry Valenzuela

Yuma City Councilmember-elect Henry Valenzuela joins us to discuss preserving Kennedy Pool, his priorities as he prepares to take office, and the local issues he plans to champion on the City Council. We also kick off the show with a roundup of local headlines, including the La Paz County fire update, the San Luis birthing center, and the Bubba's 33 "Man on the Roof" fundraiser benefiting Homes For Our Troops.
Carmen Márquez is a Mexican-American journalist born and raised in Yuma. For almost a decade she worked in national TV and radio focusing on undocumented communities in the United States. She has produced documentary episodes for LWC Studios about Latina health (<a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/1dk2vvz4D1co1k7SbO08lv" target="_blank" link-data="{"cms.site.owner":{"_ref":"00000179-84d2-d231-ad79-e5fef2f50000","_type":"ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20"},"cms.content.publishDate":1769022820567,"cms.content.publishUser":{"_ref":"00000195-3e23-d26d-a7f5-bee7432b0000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.content.updateDate":1769022820567,"cms.content.updateUser":{"_ref":"00000195-3e23-d26d-a7f5-bee7432b0000","_type":"6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc"},"cms.directory.paths":[],"anchorable.showAnchor":false,"link":{"cms.directory.paths":[],"attributes":[],"linkText":"100 Latina Birthdays","target":"NEW","attachSourceUrl":false,"url":"https://open.spotify.com/show/1dk2vvz4D1co1k7SbO08lv","_id":"0000019b-e1f9-d0d9-addb-effbbf0c0000","_type":"ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a"},"_id":"0000019b-e1f9-d0d9-addb-effbbf0c0001","_type":"809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288"}">100 Latina Birthdays</a> podcast.), worked with UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and produced for various outlets including Latinus and Channel 4 News London. She has also co-hosted What's Up Yuma? Radio with Jonny Porter on KOFA Border Radio.
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.