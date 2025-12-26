Congresswoman Grijalva visits 2025 Somerton Tamale Festival
U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva returned to Somerton last weekend for the annual celebration of tamales in Yuma County, the Somerton Tamale Festival.
Congresswoman Grijalva served as a judge among samplings from each of the vendors on Dec. 20. She also walked around the festival, meeting with supporters.
Grijalva's visit was on a busy day for dignitaries in Somerton: U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs were also in attendance.
Stay tuned to KAWC for more from Congresswoman Grijalva's visit to Somerton.