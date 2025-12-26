© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Congresswoman Grijalva visits 2025 Somerton Tamale Festival

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 26, 2025 at 12:55 PM MST
U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, right, on stage at the Somerton Tamale Festival on Dec. 20, 2025.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva, right, on stage at the Somerton Tamale Festival on Dec. 20, 2025.

U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva returned to Somerton last weekend for the annual celebration of tamales in Yuma County, the Somerton Tamale Festival.

Congresswoman Grijalva served as a judge among samplings from each of the vendors on Dec. 20. She also walked around the festival, meeting with supporters.

Grijalva's visit was on a busy day for dignitaries in Somerton: U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs were also in attendance.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from Congresswoman Grijalva's visit to Somerton.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
