Arizona Gov. Hobbs says affordability is her top issue in Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 27, 2026 at 8:01 AM MST
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives her State of the State address in Yuma on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives her State of the State address in Yuma on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs was in Yuma on Thursday. She gave a version of her State of the State address with a focus on projects and bills that she says will benefit Arizonans in Yuma and La Paz counties.

Gov. Hobbs highlighted projects here she’s worked on, including adding broadband for ag technology in Yuma, the Future 48 Workforce Accelerator in Wellton and an active management area to protect water resources in La Paz County.

Hobbs is running for re-election in the fall with a focus on affordability for all Arizonans.

“I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made together," Hobbs told KAWC. "But there’s more to do and I’m ready to continue working to deliver for Arizonans particularly in our rural communities around the state.”

Stay tuned to KAWC for much more from Gov. Hobbs’ State of the State address in Yuma.
