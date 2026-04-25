15 Arizona Western soccer players sign to play with four-year colleges

Fifteen Arizona Western College women's and men's soccer players signed their letters of intent this past week to play at four-year colleges and universities.

The Matadors join other teammates who have already signed with 4-year schools and have left Yuma for their new teams.

The Lady Matadors who have already joined their new schools are:

Asa Yamazaki - UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles)

Linka Ono - LSU (Louisiana State)

﻿Tindra Biedermann - Quinnipiac University (Connecticut)

The Lady Matadors who signed Thursday are:

Yuliana Negrete Felix - New Mexico State

Alison Peralta - William Carey University (Mississippi)

Valeria Ramon - University of Nevada (Reno)

Reika Yuba - University of Nevada

Iyan Hernandez - University of Nevada

Kei Yoneda- Utah State. Yoneda was one of 11 players invited to train with Bay FC of the National Women's Soccer League recently.

Momo Chogyogi- University of Central Florida

The men's soccer players who are joined new squads are:

Lucas di Almeida - Catawba College (North Carolina)

Daniel Coke - St. Mary's San Antonio

Abdou Moursali - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Nicolas Cervantes - Harris Stowe State University (St. Louis)

The Matadors who signed Thursday are:

Aiki Sadaoka - Indiana Tech

Justin Vallelian - Indiana Tech

Milton Kapaya - Lindenwood University (Missouri)

Ziad Barakat - Merrimack University (Massachusetts)

Christopher Gonzalez - Oral Roberts University (Tulsa)

Ishmael Mensah - Westminster University (Salt Lake City)

P.J. Dannenmuller - Eastern Illinois University

Enzo Manga - Maryville University (St. Louis)