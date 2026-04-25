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15 Arizona Western soccer players sign to play with four-year colleges

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 25, 2026 at 1:14 PM MST
Arizona Western College Lady Matadors women's soccer players sign letters of intent to play at four-year colleges and universities on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Yuma.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Arizona Western College Lady Matadors women's soccer players sign letters of intent to play at four-year colleges and universities on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in Yuma as coach Victor Verdugo looks on.

Fifteen Arizona Western College women's and men's soccer players signed their letters of intent this past week to play at four-year colleges and universities.

The Matadors join other teammates who have already signed with 4-year schools and have left Yuma for their new teams.

The Lady Matadors who have already joined their new schools are:

Asa Yamazaki - UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles)

Linka Ono - LSU (Louisiana State)

﻿Tindra Biedermann - Quinnipiac University (Connecticut)

The Lady Matadors who signed Thursday are:

Yuliana Negrete Felix - New Mexico State

Alison Peralta - William Carey University (Mississippi)

Valeria Ramon - University of Nevada (Reno)

Reika Yuba - University of Nevada

Iyan Hernandez - University of Nevada

Kei Yoneda- Utah State. Yoneda was one of 11 players invited to train with Bay FC of the National Women's Soccer League recently.

Momo Chogyogi- University of Central Florida

The men's soccer players who are joined new squads are:

Lucas di Almeida - Catawba College (North Carolina)

Daniel Coke - St. Mary's San Antonio

Abdou Moursali - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Nicolas Cervantes - Harris Stowe State University (St. Louis)

The Matadors who signed Thursday are:

Aiki Sadaoka - Indiana Tech

Justin Vallelian - Indiana Tech

Milton Kapaya - Lindenwood University (Missouri)

Ziad Barakat - Merrimack University (Massachusetts)

Christopher Gonzalez - Oral Roberts University (Tulsa)

Ishmael Mensah - Westminster University (Salt Lake City)

P.J. Dannenmuller - Eastern Illinois University

Enzo Manga - Maryville University (St. Louis)
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News Matadors AthleticsAWC MatadorsMatadorsMatador Women's SoccerWomen's Soccer MatadorsWomen's Soccer
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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