15 Arizona Western soccer players sign to play with four-year colleges
Fifteen Arizona Western College women's and men's soccer players signed their letters of intent this past week to play at four-year colleges and universities.
The Matadors join other teammates who have already signed with 4-year schools and have left Yuma for their new teams.
The Lady Matadors who have already joined their new schools are:
Asa Yamazaki - UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles)
Linka Ono - LSU (Louisiana State)
Tindra Biedermann - Quinnipiac University (Connecticut)
The Lady Matadors who signed Thursday are:
Yuliana Negrete Felix - New Mexico State
Alison Peralta - William Carey University (Mississippi)
Valeria Ramon - University of Nevada (Reno)
Reika Yuba - University of Nevada
Iyan Hernandez - University of Nevada
Kei Yoneda- Utah State. Yoneda was one of 11 players invited to train with Bay FC of the National Women's Soccer League recently.
Momo Chogyogi- University of Central Florida
The men's soccer players who are joined new squads are:
Lucas di Almeida - Catawba College (North Carolina)
Daniel Coke - St. Mary's San Antonio
Abdou Moursali - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Nicolas Cervantes - Harris Stowe State University (St. Louis)
The Matadors who signed Thursday are:
Aiki Sadaoka - Indiana Tech
Justin Vallelian - Indiana Tech
Milton Kapaya - Lindenwood University (Missouri)
Ziad Barakat - Merrimack University (Massachusetts)
Christopher Gonzalez - Oral Roberts University (Tulsa)
Ishmael Mensah - Westminster University (Salt Lake City)
P.J. Dannenmuller - Eastern Illinois University
Enzo Manga - Maryville University (St. Louis)