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Arizona Western Softball stays alive in NJCAA DI World Series

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 27, 2026 at 2:38 PM MST
Arizona Western College Softball in the 2026 NJCAA DI World Series.
AWC Matadors Athletics
Arizona Western College Softball in the 2026 NJCAA DI World Series.

Arizona Western College Softball is still alive in the NJCAA DI World Series.

The Lady Matadors lost their first game Monday against Iowa Western in Alabama. But because the tournament is double-elimination, AWC moved to the so-called losers bracket.

AWC beat San Jacinto from Houston10-1 Tuesday. This morning, the Lady Matadors defeated Volunteer State from Tennessee4-2.

The win was AWC Coach Joel Prickett’s 800thcareer victory.

AWC’s Alana McDonnell, a graduate of Cibola High School in Yuma, hit a two-out RBI single.

AWC’s Analy Trejo hit a two-out, two-run single in the second inning.

AWC pitcher Jessica Smith allowed one earned run over seven innings.

The Lady Matadors play again Thursday at 9:15a.m. Yuma time. Their opponent is to be determined. You can catch the game on ESPN+.

Good luck and GO LADY MATADORS!

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News SoftballNational Softball CompetitionAWC MatadorsLady MatadorsMatadors AthleticsMatadors
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
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