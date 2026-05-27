Arizona Western Softball stays alive in NJCAA DI World Series

Arizona Western College Softball is still alive in the NJCAA DI World Series.

The Lady Matadors lost their first game Monday against Iowa Western in Alabama. But because the tournament is double-elimination, AWC moved to the so-called losers bracket.

AWC beat San Jacinto from Houston10-1 Tuesday. This morning, the Lady Matadors defeated Volunteer State from Tennessee4-2.

The win was AWC Coach Joel Prickett’s 800thcareer victory.

AWC’s Alana McDonnell, a graduate of Cibola High School in Yuma, hit a two-out RBI single.

AWC’s Analy Trejo hit a two-out, two-run single in the second inning.

AWC pitcher Jessica Smith allowed one earned run over seven innings.

The Lady Matadors play again Thursday at 9:15a.m. Yuma time. Their opponent is to be determined. You can catch the game on ESPN+.

Good luck and GO LADY MATADORS!