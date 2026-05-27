Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican candidate for governor,visits Yuma

Republican Congressman Andy Biggs is running for Arizona governor. On Tuesday, Congressman Biggs met with voters in San Luis and Yuma.

KJZZ reports a recent study by Noble Predictive Insights found Biggs increased his lead over his Republican primary opponent Congressman David Schweikert by 30 points.

Also this month, Yuma Democratic leaders said Biggs and Schweikert support Trump policies that are raising gas prices and costs for Arizona families.

Congressman Biggs told KAWC the policies of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs are to blame for higher prices.

"We've got to quit being dependent on gas from California," Biggs said. "We need to make sure we get pipelines built from Texas coming over our way because that's where we'll get cheaper gas."

"This governor (Hobbs), a Democrat, failed to actually request a waiver on the exotic blends from California," he said. "Those blends cost us 50 to 60 cents per gallon (more) at the pump."

Also speaking to voters at Tuesday's Yuma GOP meeting were Yuma City Council candidate Ron Van Why and Arizona Treasurer candidate Katherine Haley.

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Stay tuned to KAWC for more from our interview with Congressman Andy Biggs and with Arizona Treasurer candidate Katherine Haley.