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Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican candidate for governor,visits Yuma

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 27, 2026 at 4:06 PM MST
Congressman Andy Biggs, who is running for Arizona governor, speaks to voters at a meeting of the Yuma County Republican Party at the Yuma Community Food Bank on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Congressman Andy Biggs, who is running for Arizona governor, speaks to voters at a meeting of the Yuma County Republican Party at the Yuma Community Food Bank on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Republican Congressman Andy Biggs is running for Arizona governor. On Tuesday, Congressman Biggs met with voters in San Luis and Yuma.

KJZZ reports a recent study by Noble Predictive Insights found Biggs increased his lead over his Republican primary opponent Congressman David Schweikert by 30 points.

Also this month, Yuma Democratic leaders said Biggs and Schweikert support Trump policies that are raising gas prices and costs for Arizona families.

Congressman Biggs told KAWC the policies of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs are to blame for higher prices.

"We've got to quit being dependent on gas from California," Biggs said. "We need to make sure we get pipelines built from Texas coming over our way because that's where we'll get cheaper gas."

"This governor (Hobbs), a Democrat, failed to actually request a waiver on the exotic blends from California," he said. "Those blends cost us 50 to 60 cents per gallon (more) at the pump."

Also speaking to voters at Tuesday's Yuma GOP meeting were Yuma City Council candidate Ron Van Why and Arizona Treasurer candidate Katherine Haley.

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Stay tuned to KAWC for more from our interview with Congressman Andy Biggs and with Arizona Treasurer candidate Katherine Haley.
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News Congressman Andy BiggsRepublicansYuma County RepublicansArizona Republican Partygas pricesgas prices in ArizonaArizona Gov. Katie Hobbs
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
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