Dr. Reetika Dhawan begins first day as AWC president

Today, Arizona Western College celebrated its first day with a new president, Dr. Reetika Dhawan.

Dhawan is AWC’s 10th president, but she’s no stranger to the college, having started out as an adjunct math and physics instructor in 2008.

“For nearly twenty years, this college has been part of my life,” she said. “I have taught here, learned here, grown here, struggled here, celebrated here, and built lifelong relationships here.”

Despite her perspective as a longtime Matador, Dhawan will be entering the role with the belief she doesn’t “have all the answers.” That’s why she’ll be spending the summer meeting with community members inside and outside AWC to gain further perspective.

She’ll also be drawing from her background and lived experiences outside the college.

According to AWC, Dhawan is AWC’s first immigrant president; she originally came to the U.S. in 2007 from India, where she began her teaching career in 2001.

Dhawan’s written address to the AWC community also notes that she is the first woman and first person of color to serve as president in AWC’s 63-year history — something that has made her first day feel especially meaningful for her.

“I carry that honor with humility and a deep awareness of the responsibility it represents for our students, our community, and those who will come after us,” she said. “This moment is not about a title to me. It is about people.”

Per AWC, Dhawan’s appointment reflects a focus on leadership grounded in student and employee experiences, with her background in education shaping the perspective she brings as she begins developing priorities for the college.

"Dr. Dhawan comes to the presidency as a dedicated member of the AWC family,” said District Governing Board Chair Dennis Booth. “Her experience as a faculty member and her deep understanding of our institution and the communities we serve position her to lead with insight, authenticity, and a strong commitment to student success."

Over her past 18 years at AWC, Dhawan has helped create the Entrepreneurial College, an initiative that has brought national and international recognition to Yuma and La Paz counties while creating pathways for economic mobility.

Through the Entrepreneurial College, AWC has increased opportunities for students through industry partnerships, business incubation support and workforce training.

“For more than 60 years, AWC has transformed lives through education and partnerships,” Dr. Dhawan continued. “I am incredibly honored to continue that legacy and excited for what we will accomplish together as a college and community.”

Over the summer, Dhawan will meet with students, employees, community leaders and regional partners as she finalizes her vision and priorities for the first 100 days of her presidency.

The plan, aligned with the college’s Strategic Plan 2028, will be shared with the campus community at the beginning of the fall semester.

Dhawan also shared in her address that she intends to lead with honesty and transparency, staying connected to the heart of the college in classrooms, hallways, campuses and everyday conversations.

“The greatest strength of Arizona Western College has never been its buildings, programs, or resources. Its greatest strength has always been its people,” Dhawan said. “I am honored to serve alongside you as we continue creating opportunities, transforming lives, and strengthening the communities we call home.

I am incredibly proud to begin this next chapter together.”

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Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

Note: Arizona Western College is KAWC's license holder.

