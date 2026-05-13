Arizona Western’s Entrepreneurial College taps Dr. Shadi Kilani as executive vice president

Arizona Western College has named Dr. Shadi Kilani as the entrepreneurial college’s next executive vice president.

Starting Monday, May 18, Kilani will be expected to serve as the entrepreneurial college’s chief external ambassador and lead workforce and healthcare program expansion while strengthening partnerships across Yuma and La Paz counties.

“I believe community colleges play a critical role in expanding opportunity,” he told KAWC. “My approach is centered on collaboration, responsiveness, and working alongside students, faculty, and community partners to build on existing strengths and create even more pathways to success.”

In a recent email interview with KAWC, Kilani outlined his top 3 priorities:



Strengthening workforce pathways

Expanding access and flexibility for students

Deepening partnerships that support both student success and regional economic growth

“I believe in a data-informed and collaborative approach,” he said. “That includes continuing to grow programs aligned with high-demand careers while regularly evaluating how programs are performing and where adjustments may help better serve students and the community.”

Noting that students face barriers like time, finances and complex pathways, Kilani said he would address these through flexible program designs, strong support systems and clear pathways that’ll help students complete their credentials efficiently and move onto careers.

“One meaningful area of focus is continuing to strengthen the connection between programs and local employers so that training remains responsive and students can transition efficiently into the workforce,” he said.

Kilani has more than 20 years of leadership experience in higher education, healthcare and workforce development. Most recently, he was the division dean of health, business and industry and interim vice president for academic affairs at Tarrant County College in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Kilani to AWC,” said Dr. Reetika Dhawan, who is leaving the EVP role to serve as AWC's next president. “His track record of creating strong partnerships with faculty, staff, and employers will be instrumental as we continue to expand opportunities for our students and strengthen the region’s workforce.”

According to AWC, Kilani’s background in medicine will provide “a valuable perspective in advancing healthcare education and addressing critical workforce needs.” He holds a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Misr University for Science and Technology, a Master of Surgery (MS) from Texas A&M University, and a Master of Science in cell/cellular and molecular biology from the University of Houston.

Throughout his career in higher education, he’s led accreditation efforts, launched new academic and workforce initiatives, and expanded opportunities for students through industry-recognized certifications.

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Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

Note: Arizona Western College is KAWC's license holder.

