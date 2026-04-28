Five AWC executive vice president finalists outline priorities in KAWC Q&A

As Dr. Reetika Dhawan prepares to take on the role of Arizona Western College’s next president in July, a significant seat will need to be filled — that of executive vice president for AWC’s Entrepreneurial College.

The executive vice president oversees workforce, career and technical education, healthcare and reskilling programs — a large portion of the college’s degree and certificate offerings.

According to the college, the role serves as the “primary architect” of workforce pipelines, aligning programs with high-demand industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, energy and information technology. It also includes developing new training programs and revenue-generating initiatives, like short-term credentials and employer-sponsored training.

AWC has since narrowed its search to five finalists and held public forums earlier this month.

To provide broader public access, KAWC asked each finalist the same five questions about their priorities and vision for the role. Here are their responses.

Dr. David Campbell

(Founder and principal consultant in workforce strategy at Campbell and Associates)

What would be your top 3 priorities as EVP?

My top priorities would be to strengthen alignment between academic/workforce programs and key industries in the Yuma and La Paz region so students transition seamlessly into high-demand careers. Second, I would expand access for working adults and rural students through flexible scheduling, short-term credentials, and hybrid delivery. Third, I would deepen partnerships with employers to co-design programs, expand work-based learning, and ensure graduates are prepared to contribute on day one.

What specific programs would you expand, cut, or rethink?

I would approach this through the lens of outcomes rather than expansion or reduction alone. In a community like Yuma, programs that demonstrate strong enrollment, completion rates, and clear employment pathways, especially in agriculture, healthcare, logistics, defense-related fields, and industries which are targeted for growth, should be strengthened and expanded.

For programs that are underperforming, the initial focus would be on rethinking delivery, industry alignment, and student awareness rather than immediately cutting them. The goal is to ensure every program leads to meaningful opportunity for students and supports the regional economy.

What barriers do you see for students completing CTE/workforce programs, and how would you address them?

Many of the most significant barriers are non-academic, such as transportation, work schedules, childcare, and financial pressures. Addressing these barriers requires a comprehensive approach - expanding flexible and short-term training options, strengthening advising and career coaching, and increasing employer partnerships that offer paid, work-based learning opportunities. When students can clearly see a path to employment and are supported along the way, completion rates improve significantly.

What’s one concrete change you would make in the first year that students and employers here would actually notice?

One immediate, visible change would be the expansion of structured work-based learning opportunities, including paid internships, apprenticeships, and employer-sponsored training aligned with the region’s core industries. This would allow students to gain hands-on experience while completing their programs and provide employers with a direct pipeline of talent prepared to meet their needs.

Is there anything else you’d like the public to know?

My approach is highly collaborative and grounded in listening. Successful workforce development depends on strong partnerships among the college, employers, and the community. If selected, I would spend significant time engaging with faculty, staff, industry leaders, and community members to build on existing strengths and create expanded opportunities for students and the region.

Andrew Clegg

(Academic dean of workforce development and skilled trades at Central Arizona College)

What would be your top 3 priorities as EVP?

1. Build a fully integrated workforce ecosystemMove beyond traditional advisory boards to true co-design with industry. Employers should help shape curriculum, provide equipment and instructors, and create direct pathways from education to employment.

2. Expand flexible, career-aligned pathways for studentsScale short-term, skills-based programs that lead to immediate employment while stacking into degrees. Students should not have to choose between speed and long-term opportunity.

3. Align the college with regional economic strategyPartner closely with economic development organizations to ensure the college is helping attract and sustain industry by building the talent pipeline ahead of demand, not reacting after the fact.

What specific programs would you expand, cut, or rethink?

Expand:

Advanced manufacturing, skilled trades, logistics, and healthcare aligned to regional demand

Apprenticeships, internships, and work-based learning at scale

Short-term, non-credit programs that stack into degrees through credit for prior learning

AI-enabled programs across disciplines, including applied AI in manufacturing, logistics, business operations, and healthcare. AI should not be a standalone program only. It needs to be embedded as a core skill set across the workforce

Rethink:

Programs operating without clear employer alignment or measurable outcomes

Delivery models that require students to adapt to the institution instead of the institution adapting to students

Cut (if necessary):

Programs with persistently low enrollment and weak employment outcomes, unless there is a clear redesign pathway tied to regional need

This is not about cutting for the sake of cutting. It is about ensuring every program leads somewhere meaningful.

What barriers do you see for students completing CTE/workforce programs, and how would you address them?

Most barriers are structural, not academic:

Time and scheduling constraints for working adults

Financial pressure, even in short-term programs

Complex and unclear pathways

Weak connection between training and actual jobs

To address these:

Expand evening, weekend, and hybrid delivery options

Increase employer-sponsored education and paid training models

Simplify pathways with clear progression from entry to career

Integrate work-based learning so students can earn while they learn

When students can see the path and afford to stay on it, completion improves.

What’s one concrete change you would make in the first year that students and employers here would actually notice?

Implement a rapid program development model that moves new workforce programs from concept to launch in 90–120 days.

This would include:

Direct employer co-design from the start

Parallel internal processes to reduce delays

Pilot cohorts that can launch quickly while longer-term approvals continue

For employers, this means faster access to talent.For students, it means faster access to relevant, job-connected programs.

Is there anything else you'd like the public to know?

We are at a moment where technology, workforce demand, and student expectations are all shifting at once. Community colleges are uniquely positioned to respond, but only if we are willing to move faster, partner deeper, and design programs around real opportunity.

My approach is straightforward: Students and employers are both our customers. If we align to that, everything else follows.

Dr. Shadi Kilani, MD MS

(Dean of health, business, and industry at Tarrant County College)

What would be your top 3 priorities as EVP?

I see this role as an opportunity to build on the strong foundation already in place—particularly the college’s engagement with employers—while continuing to strengthen workforce pathways, expand access and flexibility for students, and deepen partnerships that support both student success and regional economic growth.

What specific programs would you expand, cut or rethink?

I believe in a data-informed and collaborative approach. That includes continuing to grow programs aligned with high-demand careers while regularly evaluating how programs are performing and where adjustments may help better serve students and the community.

What barriers do you see for students completing CTE/workforce programs, and how would you address them?

Students often face barriers related to time, financial pressures, and navigating complex pathways. Addressing these involves flexible program design, strong support systems, and clear pathways that help students move efficiently from enrollment to completion and into careers.

What’s one concrete change you would make in the first year that students and employers would notice?

One meaningful area of focus is continuing to strengthen the connection between programs and local employers so that training remains responsive and students can transition efficiently into the workforce.

Is there anything else you'd like the public to know?

I believe community colleges play a critical role in expanding opportunity. My approach is centered on collaboration, responsiveness, and working alongside students, faculty, and community partners to build on existing strengths and create even more pathways to success.

Dr. Shelley Pearson

(Interim director of dual credit at Hill College)

What would be your top 3 priorities as EVP?

The 3 priorities I discussed really center on alignment, access, and impact.

First strengthening alignment with the regional economy. When you look at Yuma and La Paz counties- agriculture, logistics, healthcare, and emerging technologies tied to those sectors - the college has a real opportunity to be at the center of that ecosystem and help build pipelines in a more intentional way.

Second, expanding access in ways that lead to completion. That includes dual credit, flexible workforce programs, and short-term credentials while also making sure students have the support and structure to finish what they start.

Third, making decisions that are consistently data-informed and tied to outcomes. For students, for employers, and for the long-term health of the institution.

What specific programs would you expand, cut or rethink?

In the forums, I deliberately refrained from mentioning specific programs. I believe such decisions are best made following careful consideration of local data and feedback.

What I did outline is a framework of: Expanding areas that align with regional growth and workforce demand. Taking a closer look at programs where outcomes or enrollment may be declining. Making sure everything we offer connects to student opportunity, return on investment and community impact.

What barriers do you see for students completing CTE/workforce programs, and how would you address them?

This came up quite a bit in the forum discussion.

The barriers are often very practical. Students are working and balancing family responsibilities. The cost of materials or lost wages can be challenging. Navigating the system can be difficult, especially for first generation students. In this region, geographic location can also be a barrier.

The way to address that is through design. Flexible scheduling, clear program pathways, strong advising, and closer connections to employers – especially when those connections can lead to paid experiences or direct employment.

What’s one concrete change you would make in the first year that students and employers here would actually notice?

One thing that could be both visible and impactful early on is creating a more structured and consistent approach to employer engagement. Or making it easier for employers to connect with the college, not just through advisory roles but through internships, apprenticeships, and direct interaction with students.

For students, this shows a clearer connection between what they are learning and what is available locally.

For employers, it creates a more viable pipeline.

Is there anything else you’d like the public to know?

One of the things that I shared in the forum is my connection to this work is personal. I started my own journey in a community college workforce program after struggling in a traditional university setting. That experience gave me a second chance and a rewarding career in education.

Because of that, I approach this work with a strong sense of purpose. I’ve experienced community colleges as a student, faculty member, administrator, and as a parent of a student. I have seen firsthand the impact they can have on not just individuals but entire communities.

That is what excites me about the EVP role with Arizona Western College- the opportunity continue that work in a region where the college plays such a central role in both access and economic impact.

Dr. Isaac Zúñiga

(Executive vice president of academic and student success at Richland Community College)

What would be your top 3 priorities as EVP?

Align programs to workforce demand and regional opportunityEnsure every program leads to a clear outcome transfer, employment, or advancement by strengthening partnerships with industry and using real-time labor market data.

Integrate academic affairs and student servicesRemove silos so students experience a seamless path from onboarding to completion what I call a “No Wrong Door” approach.

Build a culture of completion and accountabilityAccess must lead to outcomes. I would focus on improving retention, persistence, and job placement with clear metrics and shared ownership across the institution.

What specific programs would you expand, cut, or rethink?

Expand: High-demand, high-wage fields tied to the regional economy healthcare, advanced manufacturing, skilled trades, and emerging technologies.

Rethink: Programs with low enrollment or unclear outcomes by redesigning them with employer input or embedding them into stronger pathways.

Cut (if necessary): Programs that consistently show low student demand, low completion, and limited workforce return while ensuring teach-out plans that protect students.

The goal is not more programs it’s the right programs that lead to meaningful outcomes.

What barriers do you see for students completing CTE/workforce programs, and how would you address them?

Key barriers:

Financial pressures and the need to work

Rigid schedules that don’t fit adult learners

Lack of clear pathways from entry to career

Gaps in academic and career advising

How I’d address them:

Expand earn-and-learn models (apprenticeships, internships) so students can work and learn at the same time

Offer flexible scheduling (evenings, weekends, hybrid delivery)

Create clear, stackable pathways tied to careers

Strengthen proactive advising and early alert systems to keep students on track

What’s one concrete change you would make in the first year that students and employers would notice?

I would launch a regional employer partnership model that goes beyond advisory boards where employers actively co-create curriculum, provide work-based learning, and commit to hiring pipelines. Students would see more direct connections to jobs, and employers would see graduates better prepared with the skills they need.

Is there anything else you'd like the public to know?

I am a proud product of the Arizona educational system, and I have dedicated my career to advancing the community college mission. I believe deeply in its power to transform lives not just through access, but through meaningful outcomes.

As an emerging national voice in community college leadership, I have had the opportunity to pursue roles across the country. I have chosen Yuma because of its dedicated faculty and staff, strong academic rigor, exceptional facilities, and a culture of innovative leadership that is clearly focused on student success and community impact.

My leadership is grounded in a simple belief: When we align education with opportunity, and support students every step of the way, we don’t just change individual lives, we strengthen entire communities.

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Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

Note: Arizona Western College is KAWC's license holder.