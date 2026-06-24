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Former Arizona Western Matador Yaxel Lendeborg drafted by Warriors

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM MST
Yaxel Lendeborg, who played at Arizona Western College in Yuma, was drafted by the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
Arizona Western Matadors Athletics
Yaxel Lendeborg, who played at Arizona Western College in Yuma, was drafted by the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

A former standout who played for three years on the Arizona Western College men's basketball team in Yuma is realizing his dream of making it to the NBA.

Yaxel Lendeborg, who played for the AWC Matadors from 2020-2023, was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 11th pick in the NBA Draft on Tuesday.

In Yuma, Lendeborg became the NJCAA’s all-time leading rebounder.

After AWC, Lendeborg signed with Alabama-Birmingham (UAB) and then transferred to Michigan, who helped win the National Championship in April. Now he's going to join 4-time NBA Champions Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in San Francisco.

Matadors Athletics officials said Lendeborg is the fifth player in Arizona Western men's basketball program history to reach the NBA. He's the third Matador to be drafted and the second in program history to be taken as a lottery pick.

Rafael Araújo was selected 8th overall by the Toronto Raptors in 2004.

Lendeborg joins Araújo and Nate "Tiny" Archibald (19th overall, 1970) as the only former Matadors to be drafted into the NBA. Lendeborg is the fifth player in Arizona Western history to reach the NBA. Trevor Ruffin (1994-96) and Robert Smith (1977-84) reached the NBA as undrafted free agents.

In a released statement, Arizona Western head men's basketball coach Kyle Isaacs said "It's awesome. It's great for our program. It's great for our community. It's great for junior college. We're trying to use it to our best ability and recruitment of student athletes."

With the 11th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors selected Yaxel Lendeborg from the University of Michigan and Arizona Western College.
x.com/umichbball
With the 11th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors selected Yaxel Lendeborg from the University of Michigan and Arizona Western College.
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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