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Yuma City Council votes to formally censure Councilman Arturo Morales

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 1, 2026 at 9:03 PM MST
Yuma City Councilman Art Morales made public remarks before a censure vote against him during the council meeting on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma City Councilman Art Morales made public remarks before a censure vote against him during the council meeting on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The Yuma City Council voted Wednesday to formally censure Councilmember Arturo Morales "for alleged disclosure of confidential Executive Session information."

The vote was 5-1 with Councilmember Morales voting "nay". Councilmember Karen Watts was not present due to travel.

The vote does not remove Morales from office. He will remain through the end of his term in December and is not running for re-election.

Resolution R2026-035, as presented during the regularly scheduled council meeting, said the decision to censure was made "finding such conduct to be inconsistent with the duties of office and the public trust and removing Councilmember Morales from all discretionary Council privileges."

Some members of the public said afterwards the resolution was not made available to the public at least 24 hours before the vote nor was it read in full prior to the vote. KAWC will ask city staff for clarification on this matter.

Mayor Doug Nicholls said Councilmember Morales would be limited in his public duties representing the council outside of their meetings. Generally, councilmembers attend ribbon cuttings and other public events on behalf of their fellow councilmembers.

Fellow City Councilman Mark Martinez previously said the council reviewed information presented regarding allegations of a potential executive session privilege violation by Morales.

He's accused of disclosing discussions from executive sessions with council candidate Henry Valenzuela or possibly other members of the public.

A censure is a formal acknowledgment that the governing body does not agree with the statements or actions of one of its members.

Councilmember Morales maintains he has not done anything wrong.

Fellow councilmembers said at Wednesday's meeting the discussion and vote on whether to censure Morales did not come easy but was necessary as they must keep each other accountable. They also expressed a desire to move forward and focus on serving the people of Yuma.

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Stay tuned to KAWC for more on this and other Yuma City Council news.
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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