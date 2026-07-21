What's on Yuma voters' minds this primary election day?

It’s primary election day in Yuma County, and residents are heading to the voting booth with a wide range of issues in mind.

While candidates often rely on polls and canvassing to learn what these topics might include, June’s Yuma Mayor and City Council Candidate Forum offered some insight.

At the forum, residents had the opportunity to pose questions for city council candidates Carol Smith, Henry Valenzuela, Ron Van Why and Derek Egeberg as well as mayoral candidate Doug Nicholls and challenger Carlos Adams.

With the upcoming elections drawing closer, residents are looking for answers on everything from economic growth to the safety of our neighborhoods.

Between the candidates and the voters, common themes emerged, such as the future of Yuma’s families as well as young voters’ voices and how to keep them safe.

And residents had more to share with KAWC throughout the forum.

One mother, Luz Rios, said she’s excited to learn about workforce development projects that could be coming down the pipeline because she’s invested in her child’s future and education.

“...I understand that we might have to foot a little bit of the bill, but to be able to see my child thrive in the city that we live in is important for me,” she said.

Rios added that she gets excited learning about science, technology, engineering and math projects in Yuma.

“…for them to be able to learn these things and implement them in their hometown, again, is a game changer,” she said. “For me to be able to invest in the people that invested in you would also be just my dream — to see my children grown and to be able to give to the community that gave to them.”

A recent Northern Arizona University graduate and young voter, Connor Legeros, was also interested in education.

“There's not any way to get a full college degree for certain programs here in Yuma still, and just the job opportunities; you can get the degree, but if you don't have the job, then you can't stay,” he said.

Legeros concluded that he wants more job opportunities to not only keep young people in Yuma, but bring them, too.

Voters also went to become informed.

“It's a big election, as we know; there's many candidates,” said Jeremiah, one of the youngest voters present. “Many people are tired about, you know, current issues within the city council. So I'm just here to educate myself.”

The forum also offered citizens an extra opportunity to share their ideas, and that’s something resident Nicole Culpepper encourages her peers to keep doing.

“This is for you, this is for every citizen that lives here. So make sure that you're listening, that you're bringing your ideas, that you're bringing your thoughts, and just really being prepared to understand other points of views and kind of take the good and the bad and mix it together and make the best,” she said.

Culpepper said that even if residents disagree, most people come from a good place to improve the community.

The forum also brought out long-time community members.

Mary Lou Huff, a senior voter, shared that it’s important to give young generations power and see how they will approach what is currently happening.

“Every vote counts. People my age, elderly, parents of high school children, grade school children. They need to tell them what's going on,” she said. “But they will be our saviors. So, let's learn to see how they're going to do that. Maybe we can help. I raised six kids. You have to give them power!”

As for how residents voted, the Yuma County website will be publishing results as available here .

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