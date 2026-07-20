What to know about the 2026 primary election in Yuma, La Paz counties

Editor's Note: Stay tuned to KAWC for the latest election results after 8 p.m. Tuesday and into Wednesday as results are announced.

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Tuesday is primary election day in Arizona. There are some races to watch in Yuma and La Paz counties.

But first, what to do if you want to turn in your mail-in ballot in Yuma County, because it's too late to send it out.

Early ballots may be returned at designated drop boxes throughout Yuma County or at any vote center until seven p.m. on Primary Election Day Tuesday. These are located mostly at Yuma County Library District locations and there is a box on Main Street in downtown Yuma by Cafecito.

On Tuesday, polling places in Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Wellton will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Yuma Civic Center and Arizona Western College are two polling places.

In the Arizona House of Representatives, there are four Democrats running for two spots in Legislative District 23. That includes part of Yuma County. The candidates are incumbent Mariana Sandoval, Emilia Cortez, Naomi Miguel and Juan Guerrero.

In Yuma, voters will choose a mayor and three City Council members.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls is running for a fourth term. He says there is more to do for the city he loves.

Mayor Nicholls is being challenged by write-in candidate and political newcomer Carlos Adams.

As for the Yuma City Council, there are three open seats with one incumbent, two newcomers on the ballot and two write-in candidates.

Yuma Councilmember Carol Smith is the only incumbent. She's running on strengthening city services including public safety.

Ron Van Why and Henry Valenzuela are also on the ballot.

Priscila Ruedas and Derek Egeberg hope to make it on the council as write-in candidates.

Under the Yuma City Charter, any candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the vote wins that office outright. If no candidate earns a majority, the top two candidates for each remaining open seat will move on to the General Election on Nov. 3.

In Somerton, Mayor Gerardo "Jerry" Anaya is running for re-election. He's being challenged by Jose Mena. He says there should be new faces on the council. Anaya has served on the council since 2005 and all but one of the council members has served between 8 and 21 years.

Those running for three open council seats include incumbents Juan Castillo and Lorena Delgadillo. They are being challenged by Jose "Pepe" Moreno, Mireya Bran, who has a local podcast, Daniel Flores, Brian Lopez and Victor Lozano.

In San Luis, Mayor Nieves Riedel is not running for re-election but she is running to be a councilmember. Meanwhile, current Councilmember Tadeo De La Hoya is one of four candidates running for mayor. De La Hoya is joined by former councilmember Matias Rosales, James Allen Jr. and Jarmy Rodriguez.

There are three seats open on the San Luis council. Councilwoman Maria Cecilia Cruz is not running for re-election.

Joining Riedel in the council race are Councilmember Javier Vargas, Antonio Carrillo- an Arizona Western College professor who has helped bring arts and cultural events including the San Luis Film Festival and the Blazing Desert Comic Con, Erik Luzanilla, who is 25 years old and works for the nonprofit Campesinos Sin Fronteras, Ernesto Bermudez, Octavio Ramirez, Ruben Walshe Peralta who owns the Bodega 23 restaurants, Brian De La Hoya and Luisa Arreola.

In Parker, there are three town council seats open. The candidates are incumbents Erica Daniels, Cory Madoneczky and Marion Shontz and challengers Anna Bride, Allen May and Mesena Tunnell-Gilbert.

In Quartzsite, there are three open town council seats. The candidates are incumbents Lynda Goldberg and Gary Ensunsa and challengers Melody Chatelier, Ray Barnett and Leesa Bolden.