Rep. Mariana Sandoval seeks re-election with focus on affordability

Arizona State Rep. Mariana Sandoval said she hears from Yuma County voters that affordability is top of mind. And she said she wants to help people by introducing bills in the Legislature in Phoenix.

Sandoval, a Democrat, told KAWC she has introduced 49 bills including one to increase the minimum wage and another to tax millionaires. She said none of her bills have been heard because they were blocked by Republican lawmakers in the majority.

"It's also gas and housing," Sandoval said. "A lot of people can't afford rent. They can't afford to buy."

"(The message to my Republican colleagues is) listen to our (Democrats') bills so it can help everyday Arizonans," she said.

You may see Rep. Sandoval often in Yuma County and think she's based here.

But despite her frequent appearances at public events in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis, Sandoval lives in Goodyear. Legislative District 23, served by Sandoval and Republican Michele Peña, covers parts of the counties of Yuma, Maricopa, Pinal and Pima, including the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Sandoval is running for re-election in a Democratic primary with candidates Emilia Cortez, Juan Guerrero and Naomi Miguel for two seats. The Republican primary has Peña and Gary Garcia Snyder.

"Having to campaign in a district as far wide and vast as ours is a challenge because they're very different communities and everything is far from each other," Sandoval said.

Still she logs the miles in her vehicle to serve the people of the district. On Thursday, Sandoval was in San Luis for the announcement that Southwest Junior High, recently renamed to Southwest Early College Academy, is among the Top 10 schools in overcoming adversity, according to T4 Education.

"You have a world class school here in South County and I'm very excited for them," Sandoval said.

She said she also planned to attend a welcome reception for new Arizona Western College President Reetika Dhawan in San Luis.

Rep. Sandoval said education is one of her top priorities and something she would push forward on if re-elected.

Sandoval said more than 90 percent of students in Arizona attend public schools and less than 10 percent use vouchers.

"Everyone is getting a check and there's no accountability," she said. "There's a lot of fraud and abuse- luxury items, ski trips, lingerie. We want to reign in that fraud with protect education referendum on the November ballot."

Early voting has begun. The primary election day is July 21.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more coverage from this and other races in Yuma and La Paz counties and Arizona.