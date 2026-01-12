Yuma public transit,Onvida student program and new health show on KAWC

In this week's Arizona Edition, we're taking a deep dive into Yuma County Area Transit, also known as YCAT, Yuma's public transportation service and some challenges they're facing.

We also visited Onvida Health for their Mentor Me MD program's winter workshop. The program motivates teens to seek medical careers.

Later, we hear from Dr. Joe Servin, the host of "What's Health Got To Do With It?" The program will be airing Sundays on KAWC. Dr. Joe explores the latest in health science.