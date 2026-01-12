© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Yuma public transit,Onvida student program and new health show on KAWC

By Victor Calderón,
Alexandra Rangel
Published January 12, 2026 at 10:49 AM MST
In this week's Arizona Edition, we're taking a deep dive into Yuma County Area Transit, also known as YCAT, Yuma's public transportation service and some challenges they're facing.

We also visited Onvida Health for their Mentor Me MD program's winter workshop. The program motivates teens to seek medical careers.

Later, we hear from Dr. Joe Servin, the host of "What's Health Got To Do With It?" The program will be airing Sundays on KAWC. Dr. Joe explores the latest in health science.

Tags
Arizona Edition YCATpublic transportationOnvida HealthYRMCHealthWellness
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Alexandra Rangel
