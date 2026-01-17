Flu season, AWC TRIO KEYS funding and Yuma council candidate Valenzuela

Officials with the Yuma County Public Health Services District say flu activity in Yuma County remains lower than typical seasonal levels, despite an increase in cases in recent weeks.

KAWC civic engagement reporter Alexandra Rangel shares how you can protect yourself this flu season.

And a program that helps Yuma County students attend Arizona Western College is funded by a federal grant.

KAWC Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer gives us an update on the TRIO KEYS program’s funding status.

And finally, three seats will be on the ballot for the Yuma City Council this year.

Councilwoman Carol Smith is running for reelection. Councilman Art Morales and Councilwoman Leslie McClendon have announced that they will not run for re-election.

Henry Valenzuela, a former police officer in Somerton and Yuma, has announced his candidacy. Valenzuela stopped by the KAWC studios on Thursday to talk about wanting to continue serving his community.