Arizona Edition
Flu season, AWC TRIO KEYS funding and Yuma council candidate Valenzuela

By Victor Calderón,
Alexandra RangelSisko Stargazer
Published January 17, 2026 at 10:00 AM MST
KAWC
Officials with the Yuma County Public Health Services District say flu activity in Yuma County remains lower than typical seasonal levels, despite an increase in cases in recent weeks.

KAWC civic engagement reporter Alexandra Rangel shares how you can protect yourself this flu season.

And a program that helps Yuma County students attend Arizona Western College is funded by a federal grant.

KAWC Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer gives us an update on the TRIO KEYS program’s funding status.

And finally, three seats will be on the ballot for the Yuma City Council this year.

Councilwoman Carol Smith is running for reelection. Councilman Art Morales and Councilwoman Leslie McClendon have announced that they will not run for re-election.

Henry Valenzuela, a former police officer in Somerton and Yuma, has announced his candidacy. Valenzuela stopped by the KAWC studios on Thursday to talk about wanting to continue serving his community.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
Alexandra Rangel
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
