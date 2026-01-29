© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Amber Thornton helps Yuma find Hope one lap at a time

By Jonny Porter,
Veronica Shorr
Published January 29, 2026 at 1:13 PM MST
Amber Thornton brought the community side of today’s conversation, sharing her work with Culligan Water of Yuma and her leadership as the Lead for Relay For Life of Yuma County. We talked about the record-breaking 2025 Relay, raising over $204,000, the impact of community-driven fundraising, and how Yuma residents continue to show up in powerful ways for one another. Relay For Life of Yuma County was named the 2025 American Cancer Society West Region Event of the Year.

Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
Veronica Shorr
Nonprofit executive and strategic community leader with 20+ years of experience driving organizational effectiveness, systems change, and community impact.
