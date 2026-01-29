What's Up Yuma? Radio - Amber Thornton helps Yuma find Hope one lap at a time By Jonny Porter, Veronica Shorr Published January 29, 2026 at 1:13 PM MST Listen • 23:52 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Pandora Amber Thornton brought the community side of today’s conversation, sharing her work with Culligan Water of Yuma and her leadership as the Lead for Relay For Life of Yuma County. We talked about the record-breaking 2025 Relay, raising over $204,000, the impact of community-driven fundraising, and how Yuma residents continue to show up in powerful ways for one another. Relay For Life of Yuma County was named the 2025 American Cancer Society West Region Event of the Year.