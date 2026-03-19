© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio - Joaquin Hight, Sunrise News anchor at KYMA

By Jonny Porter,
Victor Calderón
Published March 19, 2026 at 12:27 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

AWC Alumnus, KYMA television anchor and producer

Joaquin Hight is a Yuma-raised former multimedia journalist and current anchor/producer of Sunrise on KYMA, working in the field and behind the scenes bringing local stories to life.

Joaquin is a First-Generation alumni of Arizona Western College. He moved from radio to television production to covering real issues in the community, he’s building his career right here at home.

Tags
What's Up Yuma? Radio What's Up Yuma?KYMA
Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
See stories by Jonny Porter
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Latest Episodes