What's Up Yuma? Radio - Joaquin Hight, Sunrise News anchor at KYMA
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AWC Alumnus, KYMA television anchor and producer
Joaquin Hight is a Yuma-raised former multimedia journalist and current anchor/producer of Sunrise on KYMA, working in the field and behind the scenes bringing local stories to life.
Joaquin is a First-Generation alumni of Arizona Western College. He moved from radio to television production to covering real issues in the community, he’s building his career right here at home.