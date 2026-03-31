What's Up Yuma? Radio - Franky Sandoval, Founder of YumaKicks

Franky Sandoval — Founder of YumaKicks, shared how she launched a sneaker resell business at just 14 years old, what it means to embrace being the “odd one out,” how the Mamba Mentality shapes her discipline, and how growing up in Yuma helped her build confidence, connections, and a young entrepreneurial mindset. She credits much of her success to her mother and to her experience as the first female player on the Desert Elite Basketball League with Justin Patane, known also in Yuma for Friday Night Munchies.