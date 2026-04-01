What's Up Yuma? Radio - Amanda Mellon, Dave Gonzales: Keynote Speakers for Chamber of Commerce Business Conference

Amanda Mellon will be the Opening Keynote Speaker for the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Business Conference, sharing her perspective on entrepreneurship, leadership, and building meaningful community through Dandy Home and Ranch, a business inspired by Yuma’s agricultural roots and focused on creating experiences that make people feel connected, welcomed, and at home.

Mr. Dave Gonzales was chosen to be the Closing Keynote Speaker for the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Business Conference, bringing over three decades of corporate leadership experience with companies like Motorola, Textron, and UPS, and sharing practical leadership principles, innovation strategies, and professional development insights designed to help individuals and organizations grow and adapt. Dave is the Founder, of The Leadership Edge.

Online registration is on the Chamber of Commerce website.