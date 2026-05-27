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What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio- Klarissa Fausto, Yuma County Library District

By Victor Calderón,
Jonny Porter
Published May 27, 2026 at 12:20 PM MST
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Klarissa Fausto is community relations coordinator with the Yuma County Library District.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Klarissa Fausto is community relations coordinator with the Yuma County Library District.

Klarissa Fausto is the community relations coordinator for the Yuma County Library District.

She spoke on YCLD's Summer Reading Program with the theme "Unearth a Story." The program takes place May 30-July 18. Special guest Wildman Phil will hold shows over several days in June and The Wacky Science Show will be held in July to get kids interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Fausto is from Greenfield in California's Salinas Valley. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Language Studies and Linguistics from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

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What's Up Yuma? Radio Yuma County Library DistrictlibraryYuma County LibraryYuma County Main LibraryYuma Main LibraryYuma Foothills LibraryYuma County Foothills Branch Library
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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Jonny Porter
Host of What's Up Yuma? Radio
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