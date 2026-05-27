What's Up Yuma? Radio- Klarissa Fausto, Yuma County Library District

Klarissa Fausto is the community relations coordinator for the Yuma County Library District.

She spoke on YCLD's Summer Reading Program with the theme "Unearth a Story." The program takes place May 30-July 18. Special guest Wildman Phil will hold shows over several days in June and The Wacky Science Show will be held in July to get kids interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Fausto is from Greenfield in California's Salinas Valley. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Language Studies and Linguistics from the University of California, Santa Cruz.