© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
COVID-19 Coverage
News

Arizona Western hires only 2nd women's basketball coach in program history

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 19, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST
IMG_2911.jpeg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
/
Chelsea Dewey, new interim head coach of women's basketball at Arizona Western College, speaks to reporters on campus on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Arizona Western College on Thursday named just its second women’s basketball coach in program history.

Chelsea Dewey was named Interim Head Women’s Basketball Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Dewey was an assistant coach under Patrick Cunningham for three years. He announced his retirement earlier this week after 24 years, since the Lady Matadors’ women’s basketball program began play in 1998.

Dewey said she’ll continue to recruit the best players regionally and internationally.

“Going back to Coach Cunningham, I’m thankful for what you built here and fortunate enough to continue,' she said. "It’s going to be a great honor and I look forward to what’s to come in the future as a Matador."

"Our identity is going to be simple," Dewey continued. "It will be built on giving your best effort every single day and battling out every single day.”

Before AWC, Dewey spent three years at her alma mater Missouri Western University where she was a graduate assistant following her playing career.

Cunningham finishes his career with a record of 504 wins and 226 losses. He led the Lady Matadors to two NJCAA national tournament appearances, most recently in 2022. The team made the Elite 8 both times.

Cunningham came to AWC in 1998 after serving as an assistant at Yavapai College in Prescott. That was the Lady Mats’ first season of competition.

News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content