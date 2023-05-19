Arizona Western hires only 2nd women's basketball coach in program history

Arizona Western College on Thursday named just its second women’s basketball coach in program history.

Chelsea Dewey was named Interim Head Women’s Basketball Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Dewey was an assistant coach under Patrick Cunningham for three years. He announced his retirement earlier this week after 24 years, since the Lady Matadors’ women’s basketball program began play in 1998.

Dewey said she’ll continue to recruit the best players regionally and internationally.

“Going back to Coach Cunningham, I’m thankful for what you built here and fortunate enough to continue,' she said. "It’s going to be a great honor and I look forward to what’s to come in the future as a Matador."

"Our identity is going to be simple," Dewey continued. "It will be built on giving your best effort every single day and battling out every single day.”

Before AWC, Dewey spent three years at her alma mater Missouri Western University where she was a graduate assistant following her playing career.

Cunningham finishes his career with a record of 504 wins and 226 losses. He led the Lady Matadors to two NJCAA national tournament appearances, most recently in 2022. The team made the Elite 8 both times.

Cunningham came to AWC in 1998 after serving as an assistant at Yavapai College in Prescott. That was the Lady Mats’ first season of competition.