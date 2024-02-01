Yuma area law enforcement warns about border convoy

Yuma-area law enforcement officials issued a warning Wednesday about a group expected to come to the area this weekend calling for stronger border enforcement.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the Yuma Police Department issued a statement that they are aware of a convoy group called "Take Our Border Back" driving across the U.S. with plans to make a stop in Yuma this Saturday for a rally. Officials say they anticipate some participants to arrive on Friday with the rest arriving on Saturday.

There are three groups- one going from Virginia Beach, Va. to Eagle Pass, Tex. and two separate groups coming to Yuma from San Ysidro, Calif. south of San Diego and Eagle Pass.

According to a report from Vice, by noon Monday the convoy had just a few dozen participants, mostly men over the age of 60. The convoy’s promoters promised more than 700,000 participants.

YCSO and YPD officials said organizers of the convoy have met with local law enforcement agencies to try to minimize the impact to the community and said that their rally will be peaceful.

YCSO and YPD said that they are committed to maintaining public safety as the number one priority and are in communication with each other to minimize the impact to the community.

While the exact numbers of migrants apprehended in the Yuma Sector has not been released, Border Patrol agencies along the U.S.-Mexico and some elected officials and border sheriffs say the migrants continue to arrive in higher-than-usual numbers.

The Take Back Our Border convoy says they will peacefully assemble in prayer to "call on our government to take action for We The People and secure our southern border."

