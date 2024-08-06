Yuma County and Arizona Democrats in San Luis say they're excited to vote for candidates up and down the ballot

Democratic voters, elected officials and candidates from throughout Yuma County and Arizona gathered last week in San Luis with renewed enthusiasm as they said they are excited to vote for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.

The townhall at the Regional Center for Border Health medical mall in San Luis is part of an Arizona Democratic Party tour to visit all 15 counties with Democratic candidates to listen to voters and get them engaged to get out the vote in November.

If Democratic voters in Yuma County and Arizona along with their fellow Dems across the country were a little unenthusiastic a month ago, President Joe Biden dropping out of the race and Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the nominee has reinvigorated them.

"I'm very enthusiastic," voter Jay Powers told KAWC. "I think we've got great candidates. The opposition is doing some pretty stupid things that show who they are and what they think of the population that would take us down a terrible, downward spiral."

Victor Calderón/KAWC Jay Powers and Judi Wolcott of Wellton wear ",la" shirts in support of Vice President Kamala Harris at a townhall for Democrats from Yuma County and Arizona in San Luis, Ariz. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.

The townhall in San Luis took place last week before Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential nominee. Nevertheless, Arizona party leaders say they are ready to remind voters that Democrats will fight for them and their rights and not for Donald Trump.

"We're seeing a lot of folks register to vote, sign up to volunteer and do what they can to help us win in November," Arizona Democratic Party chairwoman Yolanda Bejarano told KAWC. "There's a lot of energy and enthusiasm. We're seeing a lot of engagement and we are excited."

Democratic candidates who spoke with voters at the San Luis townhall were Emilia Cortez, who won as a write-in candidate for Yuma County recorder; Matias Rosales, currently a San Luis city councilman running for the Arizona House in legislative district 23; Quacy Smith, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and Arizona Corporation Commission candidates Ylenia Aguilar, Joshua Polacheck and Jonathon Hill.

A media contact with the Arizona Democratic Party said a townhall for La Paz County is in the planning stages.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from voters and Arizona Democratic leaders and candidates as part of our ongoing election coverage.