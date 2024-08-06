© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma County and Arizona Democrats in San Luis say they're excited to vote for candidates up and down the ballot

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 6, 2024 at 3:27 PM MST
Democratic candidates meet with Yuma County voters during a town hall at the Regional Center for Border Health medical mall in San Luis on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Left to right: Arizona Democratic Party Chairwoman Yolanda Bejarano, Emilia Cortez for Yuma County Recorder, Matias Rosales for AZ House LD23, Quacy Smith for Congress and Arizona Corporation Commission candidates Ylenia Aguilar, Jonathon Hill and Joshua Polacheck.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Democratic voters, elected officials and candidates from throughout Yuma County and Arizona gathered last week in San Luis with renewed enthusiasm as they said they are excited to vote for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.

The townhall at the Regional Center for Border Health medical mall in San Luis is part of an Arizona Democratic Party tour to visit all 15 counties with Democratic candidates to listen to voters and get them engaged to get out the vote in November.

If Democratic voters in Yuma County and Arizona along with their fellow Dems across the country were a little unenthusiastic a month ago, President Joe Biden dropping out of the race and Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the nominee has reinvigorated them.

"I'm very enthusiastic," voter Jay Powers told KAWC. "I think we've got great candidates. The opposition is doing some pretty stupid things that show who they are and what they think of the population that would take us down a terrible, downward spiral."

Jay Powers and Judi Wolcott of Wellton wear ",la" shirts in support of Vice President Kamala Harris at a townhall for Democrats from Yuma County and Arizona in San Luis, Ariz. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
The townhall in San Luis took place last week before Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential nominee. Nevertheless, Arizona party leaders say they are ready to remind voters that Democrats will fight for them and their rights and not for Donald Trump.

"We're seeing a lot of folks register to vote, sign up to volunteer and do what they can to help us win in November," Arizona Democratic Party chairwoman Yolanda Bejarano told KAWC. "There's a lot of energy and enthusiasm. We're seeing a lot of engagement and we are excited."

Democratic candidates who spoke with voters at the San Luis townhall were Emilia Cortez, who won as a write-in candidate for Yuma County recorder; Matias Rosales, currently a San Luis city councilman running for the Arizona House in legislative district 23; Quacy Smith, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar and Arizona Corporation Commission candidates Ylenia Aguilar, Joshua Polacheck and Jonathon Hill.

A media contact with the Arizona Democratic Party said a townhall for La Paz County is in the planning stages.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from voters and Arizona Democratic leaders and candidates as part of our ongoing election coverage.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
