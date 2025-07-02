Congressional candidate Hernandez: Medicaid cuts harm rural patients

The U.S. Senate voted to advance Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” this week. It now moves back to the U.S. House for debate.

But absent from this debate is a vote from Congressional District 7, which includes part of Yuma County including Somerton and San Luis. We spoke with Daniel Hernandez, one of five Democrats running, in Yuma on Tuesday.

Hernandez met with Yuma City Councilwoman Karen Watts, who is also a family nurse practitioner. Both said they have concerns that many in Yuma County will be cut from the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, or AHCCCS, the state's Medicaid agency.

"For places like Yuma... in CD7, that means less access to primary care," Hernandez told KAWC. "Most importantly, it means people losing access to hospitals who will not get reimbursed to provide services for people... some of whom will be at risk of dying because they can't get the health care they need."

Hernandez's campaign made headlines last month when video from a political gathering in Bisbee went viral. Hernandez was at the event with fellow Democratic candidates Adelita Grijalva and Deja Foxx.

An unidentified woman asked Hernandez a question about Palestine. The Arizona Daily Star reports this happened on June 14 at an after party following the Bisbee Pride Parade.

Hernandez's sisters- state representatives Alma and Consuelo Hernandez- argued with the woman and Daniel is seen putting his hand in front of the camera.

In a released statement, Hernandez said "This was an unfortunate incident that occurred during an emotionally charged moment for me and my family. Just two days after someone shot through a campaign staffer’s car outside our family home—and only hours after the horrifying murders of lawmakers in Minnesota—a community member initiated an altercation with my sister outside of a political event. I regret how the moment unfolded, my only goal in this moment was to protect my family in a difficult moment, and to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The primary races will take place July 15 in the race for the seat previously held by the late Congressman Raul Grijalva.

There are five Democrats: Hernandez, Adelita Grijalva, Foxx, Jose Malvido and Patrick Harris.

"It is an interesting opportunity for folks for the first time in over 20 years to elect a new member in Congress," Hernandez said. "We're going throughout the district... to make sure people feel their voices are being heard."

Three Republicans are running for the seat: Daniel Butierez, Jimmy Rodriguez and Jorge Rivas.

