City of San Luis proclaims Saturday "Education Day"

Tomorrow is Education Day for the City of San Luis.

At the city council meeting on Jan. 14, Mayor Nieves Riedel signed off on a proclamation that Jan. 24 will be celebrated as Education Day. The move follows the United Nations' International Day of Education, which it established in 2018.

In the city's proclamation, it stated that education is the key to success for all citizens of the City of San Luis.

Although the notice at the meeting was brief, the official proclamation explains why the city is putting a spotlight on education.

It made the following statements:



The basis for the continuity of any society is education.

In Arizona, the education of youth is a priority.

Education is key for social, economic and personal success for all citizens of the City of San Luis.

Accessible schools are the backbone of democracy, providing young people and adults with the necessary tools to forge progress.

Prepared individuals create economic development opportunities for the benefit of all.

As a border city, San Luis enjoys the beauty and benefits of two major cultures which should be studied, understood and equally celebrated.

Educational opportunities are provided by creating new partnerships between the schools, private enterprises, families and individuals.

While there aren’t any special celebrations in the calendar, the proclamation acted as a statement for the city, emphasizing its importance in the community.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.