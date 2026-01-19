Wishes Granted: 32 Yuma and La Paz educators awarded $80K in 'Wishes for Teachers' grants

32 educators in Yuma and La Paz counties closed out 2025 with at least one wish granted thanks to an initiative from Palo Verde Fiesta Sports Foundation.

Since 2016, the foundation has been awarding grants for teachers' wishes across the state of Arizona. To celebrate the program's 10th anniversary, they gave away $1.5 million to 540 teachers — its largest single distribution in program history to date. The award amounts were even; $2,500 for each wish.

Grant recipients were selected at random then announced on Nov. 18, and they've since begun putting the funds to use.

"Receiving the Wishes for Teachers grant has been truly transformative for my classroom. With the support of this grant, we were able to purchase Chromebook carts that keep our devices organized and accessible, as well as utility carts that help us manage our materials more efficiently," said Crystal Hudson, a 5th grade math teacher at James B. Rolle Elementary. "These additions have created a smoother, more structured learning environment where students can focus, collaborate and take ownership of their learning. I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity and the positive impact it continues to make every day.”

Fauna Bushong, who teaches math, science, reading and writing for 5th - 8th grade, also reported that the grant has been put to use.

"Thanks to the generosity of the Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers grant, our upper elementary science program received a thrilling boost this year," she said. "This funding allowed me to purchase high-interest science fair supplies and prizes—including telescopes, microscopes, rock tumblers, books, engineering kits, and chemistry sets—that are sparking curiosity and creativity in our young scientists."

At the time of her comment in December, Bushong shared that her students were eagerly preparing for their science fair in January, where "they'll showcase their inquiry-driven projects with pride and enthusiasm!"

Karen Henson, a 6th - 7th grade math and science teacher at Ehrenberg Elementary, commented that she is "excited to be able to purchase items that will directly benefit my students and aid them in their learning of Math and Science. This is an incredible opportunity and I am truly grateful my project was picked."

Her wish was for more science materials, desks and calculators to enable more group-based experiments.

In San Luis Middle School, Jose Cordova wished for brand new textbooks for his 7th grade math class.

"This grant will help us create a classroom environment where students feel motivated to learn, stay engaged, and achieve their academic goals," he told KAWC.

Quite a few of this school year's wishes involved math and science, even at the Kindergarten level.

At AmeriSchools' North Yuma campus, Kindergarten teacher Nanette Meyer had asked for whiteboards and STEM tools for small group science and math learning.

"By accessing new resources, it will enhance our student's learning environment and enhance their learning process," she said. "It also encourage students to work collaboratively with fellow students regardless of their skill level."

Teachers' wishes extended into other subjects, however.

For instance, Castle Dome Middle School's dance teacher, Jennifer Florey, wished for tap shoes.

"My students and I are so excited to receive this grant! With this money, I will be purchasing tap shoes so that I can add tap to our curriculum and provide my students the opportunity to explore a new genre of dance!" she said. "They are all very excited to learn the joy of tap!"

From Wallace Elementary, J-Ann Lasola teaches 3rd-5th grade special education, so she requested sensory materials and tools for her self-contained classroom.

“These items will have a significant impact on my students learning and daily classroom functioning," she said. "These resources will help my students regulate their emotions, reduce anxiety and meet individual sensory needs, resulting in improved focus and engagement during instruction. These items play an essential role in promoting independence, meaningful academic participation and regulating emotions.”

Grant recipients included more than just teachers, too.

Martha Remenar, a social worker at Kofa High School, sought support for creating a safe, supportive classroom environment for high schoolers.

“I’m incredibly grateful to receive the ‘Wishes for Teachers’ grant,” she said. “As a school social worker, I see how support, connection, and access to basic resources can change a student’s life. This grant allows me to continue breaking down barriers so every student feels seen, supported, and capable.”

According to the Yuma Union High School District, she's using the funds to stock Kofa's "Care Closet" with basic essentials like hygiene supplies, school supplies, clothes, snacks and non-perishable items.

In Yuma and La Paz specifically, the grants went to teachers as well as counselors, social workers and librarians.

See the list below to learn what they wished for this school year.

Yuma and La Paz teachers' wish list for 2025-2026

Elvia Aguirre

School: Rio Colorado Elementary School | Grade/Subject: K-6th Grade - Library | Location: San Luis

Elvia’s wish is to update the school library with new reading options, especially for kindergarten students.

Fauna Bushong

School: Wellton Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 5th-8th grade – Science, Writing, Math and Reading | Location: Wellton

Fauna's wish is to host a school-wide Science and Engineering Fair with supplies, prizes and materials that encourage family and community STEM engagement.

Rebeca Carranza de Mojardin

School: Crane Middle School | Grade/Subject: 7th-8th grade – Math Resource | Location: Yuma

Rebeca’s wish is to add engaging math resources and manipulatives that help their students build confidence and enjoyment in math.

Cesar Castillo

School: San Luis High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-12th grade – Counseling | Location: San Luis

Cesar's wish is to furnish the career center with flexible tables and chairs to accommodate their students.

Miguel Chavez

School: Gadsden Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 5th grade – General Education | Location: Gadsden

Miguel’s wish is to supply essential classroom tools like notebooks, headphones and art materials for better learning experiences.

Thomas Coniglio

School: Salome Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 2nd-8th grade – Social Emotional Learning | Location: Salome

Thomas’s wish is to buy new uniforms and sports equipment for school teams in volleyball, basketball, track, soccer and softball.

Jose Cordova

School: San Luis Middle School | Grade/Subject: 7th grade – Math | Location: San Luis

Jose's wish is to buy a full class set of new math textbooks.

Kelly Dale

School: Cibola High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-12th grade – Social Worker | Location: Yuma

Kelly’s wish is to transform their campus clothing closet into a storefront-style space with shelving and organization for students in need.

Jazzmine Deol

School: Crane Middle School | Grade/Subject: 7th grade – Math | Location: Yuma

Jazzmine’s wish is to create a welcoming classroom with flexible seating, basic supplies, fidgets and positive incentives for students.

Kianna Diocales

School: Salome High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-11th grade – English | Location: Salome

Kianna's wish is to add a color printer, new bookshelves, high school novels and board games to their classroom.

Zayda Duenas

School: Kofa High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-12th grade – Spanish | Location: Yuma

Zayda’s wish is to equip their classroom with a new Smart Board to enhance interactive teaching and learning.

Jennifer Florey

School: Castle Dome Middle School | Grade/Subject: 6th-8th grade – Dance | Location: Yuma

Jennifer's wish is to purchase a class set of tap shoes so all students can learn foundational tap dance as part of a well-rounded dance education.

Molly Goldsberry

School: Le Pera Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 2nd grade – General Education | Location: Parker

Molly’s wish is to create a new classroom library with various books and proper shelving.

Cristalyn Gutierrez

School: Harvest Preparatory Academy- Yuma | Grade/Subject: 7th-8th grade – Social Studies and English Language Arts | Location: Yuma

Cristalyn’s wish is to add novels, nonfiction texts and primary sources to enhance literacy, critical thinking and historical understanding.

Kimberly Hand

School: Mohawk Valley School | Grade/Subject: K-8th grade – Special Education | Location: Roll

Kimberly’s wish is to add bean bags, storage systems and wobble stools to improve classroom accessibility.

Karen Henson

School: Ehrenberg Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 6th-7th grade – Math and Science | Location: Ehrenberg

Karen's wish is to obtain science materials, desks and calculators that enable more group-based experiments.

Crystal Hudson

School: James B. Rolle Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 5th grade – Math | Location: Yuma

Crystal's wish is to organize classroom technology and math manipulatives with a Chromebook cart and additional storage.

J- Ann Lasola

School: Wallace Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 3rd-5th grade – Special Education | Location: Parker

J-Ann's wish is to create a sensory room with equipment like a trampoline, swing and calming tools for students with autism and sensory needs.

Wennilyn Manangan

School: Harvest Preparatory Academy – Yuma | Grade/Subject: 6th grade – Math | Location: Yuma

Wennilyn’s wish is to purchase classroom essentials including a printer, copier, speaker, math manipulatives and office supplies.

Nanette Meyer

School: AmeriSchools Academy - Yuma North | Grade/Subject: Kindergarten – General Education | Location: Yuma

Nanette’s wish is to add manipulatives, whiteboards and STEM tools for small group science and math learning.

Augustine Obregon

School: Ronald Reagan Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 4th grade – General Education | Location: Yuma

Augusine’s wish is to refresh their classroom library with new, high-interest books that meet student reading levels and interests.

Tiffany Ott

School: Mohawk Valley School | Grade/Subject: Kindergarten – General Education | Location: Roll

Tiffany’s wish is to refresh math manipulatives with new counting, sorting and hands-on learning materials.

Mark David Quico

School: Harvest Preparatory Academy - San Luis | Grade/Subject: 3rd grade – General Education | Location: San Luis

Mark David’s wish is to purchase classroom supplies like markers, whiteboards, tables and chairs to better support their students.

Maria Ramirez

School: Desert Sonora Elementary School | Grade/Subject: K-4th grade – General Education | Location: Somerton

Maria's wish is to set up a sensory area where students can take breaks and return ready to learn.

Martha Remenar

School: Kofa High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-12th grade – Social Worker | Location: Yuma

Martha’s wish is to create a safe, supportive classroom environment for high school students managing social and emotional challenges.

Maria Rodriguez

School: Dateland Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 1st-2nd grade – General Education | Location: Dateland

Maria’s wish is to add diverse, engaging reading materials that foster a lifelong love of books.

Kellee Szczepaniak

School: Wallace Junior High School | Grade/Subject: 7th grade – Math | Location: Parker

Kellee's wish is to restock classroom essentials for students in their underserved community.

Perla Tamayo

School: Encanto Learning Center | Grade/Subject: K-6th grade – Reading, Writing and Math | Location: Somerton

Perla's wish is to create a sensory corner with calming tools and tactile materials for emotional regulation.

Trevon Tapp

School: Salome High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-12th grade – Art | Location: Salome

Trevon's wish is to purchase professional lighting equipment for photography students to create studio-quality images.

Sabrina Tumbaga

School: Bravie T. Soto Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 2nd grade – General Education | Location: Somerton

Sabrina's wish is to add STEM kits, lab tools, math manipulatives and art supplies for active, creative learning.

Araceli Valtierra

School: Desert Sonora Elementary School | Grade/Subject: K-6th grade – Visual Arts | Location: Somerton

Araceli’s wish is to stock the art room with markers, paper, printers, colored pencils and digital tools for creative expression.

Ermila Vera

School: Cibola High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-12th grade – Special Education | Location: Yuma

Ermila’s wish is to provide adaptive science materials that make hands-on experiments accessible for students with diverse learning needs.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.