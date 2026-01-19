Wishes Granted: 32 Yuma and La Paz educators awarded $80K in 'Wishes for Teachers' grants
32 educators in Yuma and La Paz counties closed out 2025 with at least one wish granted thanks to an initiative from Palo Verde Fiesta Sports Foundation.
Since 2016, the foundation has been awarding grants for teachers' wishes across the state of Arizona. To celebrate the program's 10th anniversary, they gave away $1.5 million to 540 teachers — its largest single distribution in program history to date. The award amounts were even; $2,500 for each wish.
Grant recipients were selected at random then announced on Nov. 18, and they've since begun putting the funds to use.
"Receiving the Wishes for Teachers grant has been truly transformative for my classroom. With the support of this grant, we were able to purchase Chromebook carts that keep our devices organized and accessible, as well as utility carts that help us manage our materials more efficiently," said Crystal Hudson, a 5th grade math teacher at James B. Rolle Elementary. "These additions have created a smoother, more structured learning environment where students can focus, collaborate and take ownership of their learning. I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity and the positive impact it continues to make every day.”
Fauna Bushong, who teaches math, science, reading and writing for 5th - 8th grade, also reported that the grant has been put to use.
"Thanks to the generosity of the Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers grant, our upper elementary science program received a thrilling boost this year," she said. "This funding allowed me to purchase high-interest science fair supplies and prizes—including telescopes, microscopes, rock tumblers, books, engineering kits, and chemistry sets—that are sparking curiosity and creativity in our young scientists."
At the time of her comment in December, Bushong shared that her students were eagerly preparing for their science fair in January, where "they'll showcase their inquiry-driven projects with pride and enthusiasm!"
Karen Henson, a 6th - 7th grade math and science teacher at Ehrenberg Elementary, commented that she is "excited to be able to purchase items that will directly benefit my students and aid them in their learning of Math and Science. This is an incredible opportunity and I am truly grateful my project was picked."
Her wish was for more science materials, desks and calculators to enable more group-based experiments.
In San Luis Middle School, Jose Cordova wished for brand new textbooks for his 7th grade math class.
"This grant will help us create a classroom environment where students feel motivated to learn, stay engaged, and achieve their academic goals," he told KAWC.
Quite a few of this school year's wishes involved math and science, even at the Kindergarten level.
At AmeriSchools' North Yuma campus, Kindergarten teacher Nanette Meyer had asked for whiteboards and STEM tools for small group science and math learning.
"By accessing new resources, it will enhance our student's learning environment and enhance their learning process," she said. "It also encourage students to work collaboratively with fellow students regardless of their skill level."
Teachers' wishes extended into other subjects, however.
For instance, Castle Dome Middle School's dance teacher, Jennifer Florey, wished for tap shoes.
"My students and I are so excited to receive this grant! With this money, I will be purchasing tap shoes so that I can add tap to our curriculum and provide my students the opportunity to explore a new genre of dance!" she said. "They are all very excited to learn the joy of tap!"
From Wallace Elementary, J-Ann Lasola teaches 3rd-5th grade special education, so she requested sensory materials and tools for her self-contained classroom.
“These items will have a significant impact on my students learning and daily classroom functioning," she said. "These resources will help my students regulate their emotions, reduce anxiety and meet individual sensory needs, resulting in improved focus and engagement during instruction. These items play an essential role in promoting independence, meaningful academic participation and regulating emotions.”
Grant recipients included more than just teachers, too.
Martha Remenar, a social worker at Kofa High School, sought support for creating a safe, supportive classroom environment for high schoolers.
“I’m incredibly grateful to receive the ‘Wishes for Teachers’ grant,” she said. “As a school social worker, I see how support, connection, and access to basic resources can change a student’s life. This grant allows me to continue breaking down barriers so every student feels seen, supported, and capable.”
According to the Yuma Union High School District, she's using the funds to stock Kofa's "Care Closet" with basic essentials like hygiene supplies, school supplies, clothes, snacks and non-perishable items.
In Yuma and La Paz specifically, the grants went to teachers as well as counselors, social workers and librarians.
See the list below to learn what they wished for this school year.
Yuma and La Paz teachers' wish list for 2025-2026
Elvia Aguirre
School: Rio Colorado Elementary School | Grade/Subject: K-6th Grade - Library | Location: San Luis
Elvia’s wish is to update the school library with new reading options, especially for kindergarten students.
Fauna Bushong
School: Wellton Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 5th-8th grade – Science, Writing, Math and Reading | Location: Wellton
Fauna's wish is to host a school-wide Science and Engineering Fair with supplies, prizes and materials that encourage family and community STEM engagement.
Rebeca Carranza de Mojardin
School: Crane Middle School | Grade/Subject: 7th-8th grade – Math Resource | Location: Yuma
Rebeca’s wish is to add engaging math resources and manipulatives that help their students build confidence and enjoyment in math.
Cesar Castillo
School: San Luis High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-12th grade – Counseling | Location: San Luis
Cesar's wish is to furnish the career center with flexible tables and chairs to accommodate their students.
Miguel Chavez
School: Gadsden Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 5th grade – General Education | Location: Gadsden
Miguel’s wish is to supply essential classroom tools like notebooks, headphones and art materials for better learning experiences.
Thomas Coniglio
School: Salome Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 2nd-8th grade – Social Emotional Learning | Location: Salome
Thomas’s wish is to buy new uniforms and sports equipment for school teams in volleyball, basketball, track, soccer and softball.
Jose Cordova
School: San Luis Middle School | Grade/Subject: 7th grade – Math | Location: San Luis
Jose's wish is to buy a full class set of new math textbooks.
Kelly Dale
School: Cibola High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-12th grade – Social Worker | Location: Yuma
Kelly’s wish is to transform their campus clothing closet into a storefront-style space with shelving and organization for students in need.
Jazzmine Deol
School: Crane Middle School | Grade/Subject: 7th grade – Math | Location: Yuma
Jazzmine’s wish is to create a welcoming classroom with flexible seating, basic supplies, fidgets and positive incentives for students.
Kianna Diocales
School: Salome High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-11th grade – English | Location: Salome
Kianna's wish is to add a color printer, new bookshelves, high school novels and board games to their classroom.
Zayda Duenas
School: Kofa High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-12th grade – Spanish | Location: Yuma
Zayda’s wish is to equip their classroom with a new Smart Board to enhance interactive teaching and learning.
Jennifer Florey
School: Castle Dome Middle School | Grade/Subject: 6th-8th grade – Dance | Location: Yuma
Jennifer's wish is to purchase a class set of tap shoes so all students can learn foundational tap dance as part of a well-rounded dance education.
Molly Goldsberry
School: Le Pera Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 2nd grade – General Education | Location: Parker
Molly’s wish is to create a new classroom library with various books and proper shelving.
Cristalyn Gutierrez
School: Harvest Preparatory Academy- Yuma | Grade/Subject: 7th-8th grade – Social Studies and English Language Arts | Location: Yuma
Cristalyn’s wish is to add novels, nonfiction texts and primary sources to enhance literacy, critical thinking and historical understanding.
Kimberly Hand
School: Mohawk Valley School | Grade/Subject: K-8th grade – Special Education | Location: Roll
Kimberly’s wish is to add bean bags, storage systems and wobble stools to improve classroom accessibility.
Karen Henson
School: Ehrenberg Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 6th-7th grade – Math and Science | Location: Ehrenberg
Karen's wish is to obtain science materials, desks and calculators that enable more group-based experiments.
Crystal Hudson
School: James B. Rolle Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 5th grade – Math | Location: Yuma
Crystal's wish is to organize classroom technology and math manipulatives with a Chromebook cart and additional storage.
J- Ann Lasola
School: Wallace Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 3rd-5th grade – Special Education | Location: Parker
J-Ann's wish is to create a sensory room with equipment like a trampoline, swing and calming tools for students with autism and sensory needs.
Wennilyn Manangan
School: Harvest Preparatory Academy – Yuma | Grade/Subject: 6th grade – Math | Location: Yuma
Wennilyn’s wish is to purchase classroom essentials including a printer, copier, speaker, math manipulatives and office supplies.
Nanette Meyer
School: AmeriSchools Academy - Yuma North | Grade/Subject: Kindergarten – General Education | Location: Yuma
Nanette’s wish is to add manipulatives, whiteboards and STEM tools for small group science and math learning.
Augustine Obregon
School: Ronald Reagan Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 4th grade – General Education | Location: Yuma
Augusine’s wish is to refresh their classroom library with new, high-interest books that meet student reading levels and interests.
Tiffany Ott
School: Mohawk Valley School | Grade/Subject: Kindergarten – General Education | Location: Roll
Tiffany’s wish is to refresh math manipulatives with new counting, sorting and hands-on learning materials.
Mark David Quico
School: Harvest Preparatory Academy - San Luis | Grade/Subject: 3rd grade – General Education | Location: San Luis
Mark David’s wish is to purchase classroom supplies like markers, whiteboards, tables and chairs to better support their students.
Maria Ramirez
School: Desert Sonora Elementary School | Grade/Subject: K-4th grade – General Education | Location: Somerton
Maria's wish is to set up a sensory area where students can take breaks and return ready to learn.
Martha Remenar
School: Kofa High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-12th grade – Social Worker | Location: Yuma
Martha’s wish is to create a safe, supportive classroom environment for high school students managing social and emotional challenges.
Maria Rodriguez
School: Dateland Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 1st-2nd grade – General Education | Location: Dateland
Maria’s wish is to add diverse, engaging reading materials that foster a lifelong love of books.
Kellee Szczepaniak
School: Wallace Junior High School | Grade/Subject: 7th grade – Math | Location: Parker
Kellee's wish is to restock classroom essentials for students in their underserved community.
Perla Tamayo
School: Encanto Learning Center | Grade/Subject: K-6th grade – Reading, Writing and Math | Location: Somerton
Perla's wish is to create a sensory corner with calming tools and tactile materials for emotional regulation.
Trevon Tapp
School: Salome High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-12th grade – Art | Location: Salome
Trevon's wish is to purchase professional lighting equipment for photography students to create studio-quality images.
Sabrina Tumbaga
School: Bravie T. Soto Elementary School | Grade/Subject: 2nd grade – General Education | Location: Somerton
Sabrina's wish is to add STEM kits, lab tools, math manipulatives and art supplies for active, creative learning.
Araceli Valtierra
School: Desert Sonora Elementary School | Grade/Subject: K-6th grade – Visual Arts | Location: Somerton
Araceli’s wish is to stock the art room with markers, paper, printers, colored pencils and digital tools for creative expression.
Ermila Vera
School: Cibola High School | Grade/Subject: 9th-12th grade – Special Education | Location: Yuma
Ermila’s wish is to provide adaptive science materials that make hands-on experiments accessible for students with diverse learning needs.
This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.