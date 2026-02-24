Five YUHSD wrestlers take home individual state titles

Five wrestlers from Yuma Union High School District schools earned individual state titles at the three-day Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) wrestling championships in Phoenix.

Cannon Farrar from Gila Ridge High School was the 120-pound boys champion in Division I, while Kofa High School’s David Elias took home the Division I title at 132 pounds.

“I couldn’t be prouder,” GRHS boys wrestling coach Abel Villamoreno said. “Finishing sixth as a team in the toughest division and putting three wrestlers in the top three says a lot about their hard work and the direction of our program. The best part is every wrestler who finished on the state podium, including our two-time state champion (Farrar), is coming back next year, along with six returning state qualifiers who are determined to get on that podium.”

Somerton High School produced three state champions. Jayden Preston at 113 pounds and Kenneth Garcia at 120 pounds were Division IV boys title winners, while Annette Preston won the 185-pound title in girls Division II.

“The direction for the program can only get better from here on out, the sky’s the limit,” SHS girls wrestling coach Christopher Polanco said. “We managed to place, not only without any seniors, but missing five weight classes. The addition of the incoming freshman from middle school and a little bit of on-campus recruitment will help us build. A second-place finish helps makes it a whole lot easier to convince some ladies to come out and contribute to our program.”

Overall, nearly half of the district-record 49 wrestlers who qualified for state placed in the top six. Meanwhile, four programs also finished in the top 10 of team points, including Somerton girls placing second in Division II, Gila Ridge and Kofa boys finishing sixth and 10th, respectively, in Division I, and Somerton boys finishing sixth in Division IV.

Here are all YUHSD wrestlers who placed at the state finals:

BOYS

Gila Ridge High School, Division I



Cannon Farrar, 120, first

Ayden Sevilla, 106, second

Raidyn Tanaka, 150, third

Diesel Labady, 132, sixth

Kofa High School, Division I



David Elias, 132, first

Logan Whitacre, 215, third

Roman Jaimes, 126, fifth



Somerton High School, Division IV



Jayden Preston, 113, first

Kenneth Garcia, 120, first

Aztlan Raya, 106, fifth

Diego Felix, 126, fifth

Jose Perez, 138, sixth

Peter Rivas, 285, sixth



Yuma High School, Division III



Jayden Espinoza, 126, second

GIRLS

Gila Ridge High School, Division I



Georgia Barron, 120, sixth

Somerton High School, Division II



Annette Preston, 185, first

Jordyn Isla, 114, third

Breilla Reynoso, 120, third

Gianna Anaya, 235, third

Ariana Villafana, 107, fifth

This article was provided as a press release from the Yuma Union High School District.