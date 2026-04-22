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Yuma Mayor Nicholls highlights city projects in 2026 State of the City

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 22, 2026 at 3:21 PM MST
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls gives his latest State of the City speech on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at the Yuma Civic Center.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls gives his latest State of the City speech on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at the Yuma Civic Center.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls gave his latest State of the City speech Tuesday.

Nicholls mentioned he is in the last year of his third term as mayor. He’s running for re-election later this year.

He used his speech to highlight city and community development projects.

“We’re a growing community and we’ve got great city employees taking us into the future," Nicholls told KAWC. "We have some challenges but we’re facing those head on.”

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Stay tuned to KAWC to hear more from Yuma Mayor Nicholls on projects including the Yuma Spaceport and the local discussion on issues including data centers and from a local business leader.
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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