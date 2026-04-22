Yuma Mayor Nicholls highlights city projects in 2026 State of the City

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls gave his latest State of the City speech Tuesday.

Nicholls mentioned he is in the last year of his third term as mayor. He’s running for re-election later this year.

He used his speech to highlight city and community development projects.

“We’re a growing community and we’ve got great city employees taking us into the future," Nicholls told KAWC. "We have some challenges but we’re facing those head on.”

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Stay tuned to KAWC to hear more from Yuma Mayor Nicholls on projects including the Yuma Spaceport and the local discussion on issues including data centers and from a local business leader.