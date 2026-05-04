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EcoFlight shows what Quechan tribe's 'Protect Kw’tsàn' campaign is for

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 4, 2026 at 8:47 AM MST
EcoFlight pilot Chris Benson flies over the Colorado River above the skies near Yuma.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
EcoFlight pilot Chris Benson flies over the Colorado River above the skies near Yuma.

The Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe recently invited community leaders to take part in an EcoFlight in Yuma.

The goal was to show people a different view of the land- from the skies. It’s part of the Protect Kw’tsan campaign that advocates for the homelands, cultural objects and sacred places of the tribe and its people.

“The goal of EcoFlight is to get people up in the air looking at the landscape,” EcoFlight pilot Chris Benson told KAWC. “Having a meaningful experience that can lead to productive discussions about the best way to steward lands for the future”

Donald Medart Jr. is a co-lead with the Protect Kw’tsan campaign.

“(We want people) to not only see the destruction that has taken place in the natural habitat and how modern-day society has moved into these area,” Medart told KAWC. “But we also want them to see the pristine habitat that is still intact.”
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News Quechan TribeQuechan Indian TribeFort Yuma Quechan Indian TribeKwatsan LanguageEcoFlightProtect Kw’tsàn campaign
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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