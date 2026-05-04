EcoFlight shows what Quechan tribe's 'Protect Kw’tsàn' campaign is for

The Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe recently invited community leaders to take part in an EcoFlight in Yuma.

The goal was to show people a different view of the land- from the skies. It’s part of the Protect Kw’tsan campaign that advocates for the homelands, cultural objects and sacred places of the tribe and its people.

“The goal of EcoFlight is to get people up in the air looking at the landscape,” EcoFlight pilot Chris Benson told KAWC. “Having a meaningful experience that can lead to productive discussions about the best way to steward lands for the future”

Donald Medart Jr. is a co-lead with the Protect Kw’tsan campaign.

“(We want people) to not only see the destruction that has taken place in the natural habitat and how modern-day society has moved into these area,” Medart told KAWC. “But we also want them to see the pristine habitat that is still intact.”