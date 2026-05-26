High school seniors in Yuma share hopes for the future

Graduation ceremonies were held Friday for most high school seniors across Yuma, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

Over the past several weeks, students from schools across the region shared their thoughts about life after graduation and the goals they hope to pursue.

For some, that next step is college. Others are chasing passions they’ve dreamed about for years, while some are focused on building careers that will help them support themselves and their families.

“Just trust the process. Everything will work out in the end, you just have to trust the process,” said Amais Davis, a senior at Gila Ridge High School.

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