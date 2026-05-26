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High school seniors in Yuma share hopes for the future

KAWC | By Alexandra Rangel
Published May 26, 2026 at 2:11 PM MST
Darlene Chavez, a senior at Gila Ridge High School, shares her journey through high school as she prepares to take the next step into college.
Arizona Western College/ Monica Galvez
Darlene Chavez, a senior at Gila Ridge High School, shares her journey through high school as she prepares to take the next step into college.

Graduation ceremonies were held Friday for most high school seniors across Yuma, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

Over the past several weeks, students from schools across the region shared their thoughts about life after graduation and the goals they hope to pursue.

For some, that next step is college. Others are chasing passions they’ve dreamed about for years, while some are focused on building careers that will help them support themselves and their families.

“Just trust the process. Everything will work out in the end, you just have to trust the process,” said Amais Davis, a senior at Gila Ridge High School.

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Arizona Western College / Monica Galvez
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Arizona Western College / Monica Galvez
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Arizona Western College / Monica Galvez
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Arizona Western College / Monica Galvez

“I changed my mind to firefighting. That’s always been my thing since a young age, trying to help others and do as much as I can for people. Eventually, that will come back to me," said Giovanni Santiago Servin Gonzalez, a senior at Kofa High School.

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Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
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