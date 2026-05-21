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YUHSD announces 2026 Helios Ready Now Yuma Scholarship recipients

KAWC | By Sisko J. Stargazer
Published May 21, 2026 at 2:25 PM MST
This year's Ready Now Yuma scholarship recipients were (from left to right): Adamariz Fernandez (Cibola High School), Joshua Olan Lopez (Gila Ridge High School), Genesis Cardenas (Kofa High School), Valeria Gutierrez (San Luis High School), Evolhet Bonillas Valtierra (Vista High School) and Kimberly Flores (Yuma High School).
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This year's Ready Now Yuma scholarship recipients were (from left to right): Adamariz Fernandez (Cibola High School), Joshua Olan Lopez (Gila Ridge High School), Genesis Cardenas (Kofa High School), Valeria Gutierrez (San Luis High School), Evolhet Bonillas Valtierra (Vista High School) and Kimberly Flores (Yuma High School).
Images from Yuma Union High School District
From Cibola High School, left to right: Athletics Principal David Robinson, Cibola counseling secretary Mabbel Lopez, Adamariz Fernandez, Cibola Director of Counseling Kari Lofton, AVID teacher Shawna Perry and Principal Brett Pavey.
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From Cibola High School, left to right: Athletics Principal David Robinson, Cibola counseling secretary Mabbel Lopez, Adamariz Fernandez, Cibola Director of Counseling Kari Lofton, AVID teacher Shawna Perry and Principal Brett Pavey.
Yuma Union High School District
From left to right: counselor Stephanie Carrasco, GRHS Director of Counseling Anastasia Dawson, Principal Kathy Hoover, Joshua's mom, Joshua Olan Lopez, counselor Lexie Gonzalez, counselor Jocelyn Angulo, counselor Aurora Frost, counselor Francisca Diener, AZELLA school test coordinator Mayra Ramirez and GRHS migrant advisor Jacqueline Sanchez-Soriano.
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From Gila Ridge High School, left to right: counselor Stephanie Carrasco, GRHS Director of Counseling Anastasia Dawson, Principal Kathy Hoover, Joshua's mom, Joshua Olan Lopez, counselor Lexie Gonzalez, counselor Jocelyn Angulo, counselor Aurora Frost, counselor Francisca Diener, AZELLA school test coordinator Mayra Ramirez and GRHS migrant advisor Jacqueline Sanchez-Soriano.
Yuma Union High School District
From Kofa High School, left to right: Kofa Director of Student Supports Amber Pacewic, Academics Principal Alba Mazariegos, Principal Joe Daily, Genesis Cardenas, counselor Magnolia Alonzo, counselor Denise Lopez, counselor Diana Arroyo-Gonzalez and Kofa MCJROTC instructor Todd Birney.
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From Kofa High School, left to right: Kofa Director of Student Supports Amber Pacewic, Academics Principal Alba Mazariegos, Principal Joe Daily, Genesis Cardenas, counselor Magnolia Alonzo, counselor Denise Lopez, counselor Diana Arroyo-Gonzalez and Kofa MCJROTC instructor Todd Birney.
Yuma Union High School District
From San Luis High School, left to right: Counseling secretary Jennifer Morales, English teacher Carlos Garcia, SLHS Dropout Prevention Specialist Rigoberto Conde, Academics Principal Delia Castro, SLHS Director of Counseling Cesar Castillo, Valeria Gutierrez, Principal Leticia Anaya, counselor Elva Lozano, counselor Maria Lomeli, counselor Yessica Muñoz and counselor Carolina Peña.
5 of 7  — IMG_1610.jpg
From left to right: Counseling secretary Jennifer Morales, teacher (XXXX), SLHS Dropout Prevention Specialist Rigoberto Conde, Academics Principal Delia Castro, SLHS Director of Counseling Cesar Castillo, Valeria Gutierrez, Principal Leticia Anaya, counselor Elva Lozano, counselor Maria Lomeli, counselor Yessica Muñoz and counselor Carolina Peña.
Yuma Union High School District
From Vista High School, left to right: Vista Student Council Advisor Claudia Caballero, counselor Michaela Kerekes, Evolhet's mother, Evolhet Bonillas Valtierra, Vista Director of Counseling Monique Slaughter and Vista Principal David King
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From Vista High School, left to right: Vista Student Council Advisor Claudia Caballero, counselor Michaela Kerekes, Evolhet's mother, Evolhet Bonillas Valtierra, Vista Director of Counseling Monique Slaughter and Vista Principal David King
Yuma Union High School District
From Yuma High School, left to right: Principal Mike Fritz, Athletics Principal Steven Anderson, Kimberly Flores, YHS Director of Student Supports Lucio Sanchez, Activities Principal Cecile Lopez, Academics Principal Marci Sanchez and Spanish teacher Marcela Lozano.
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From Yuma High School, left to right: Principal Mike Fritz, Athletics Principal Steven Anderson, Kimberly Flores, YHS Director of Student Supports Lucio Sanchez, Activities Principal Cecile Lopez, Academics Principal Marci Sanchez and Spanish teacher Marcela Lozano.
Yuma Union High School District

The Yuma Union High School District has announced this year's Helios Ready Now Yuma Scholarship recipients.

Since 2019, the Helios Education Foundation has annually partnered with YUHSD to provide six scholarships — one for each YUHSD school. The program is part of a more than $2.6 million investment over 10 years from Helios. This year marks eight out of those 10 years, providing students with scholarships to pursue four-year degrees.

The Ready Now Yuma scholarship is worth up to $15,000 per year and is renewable for up to three additional years.

“This scholarship means so much more to me than just financial support, it gives me the opportunity to pursue my education without having to worry about tuition, something I never even imagined could be a real possibility for me,” said Cibola High School senior Adamariz Fernandez, who will attend the University of Arizona to study nursing.

“Because of this opportunity, I can focus on my education and future, pursuing a career that I’ve always dreamt about. Earning this scholarship shows me that my hard work has truly paid off and reflects how much I’ve grown over these past few years. This means so much more than a scholarship to me, it’s an opportunity shaping my future.”

Fernandez and her fellow recipients were surprised at school by their counselors and principals with oversized checks and balloons.

Helios RNY Scholarship Surprises 2026

A video compilation of the Ready Now Yuma scholarship surprises. Source: Yuma Union High School District

Ready Now Yuma Scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors with financial need who are attending an accredited post-secondary institution full-time to pursue a four-year degree. Students are able to renew the scholarship by remaining in good academic standing.

“Through the Helios Ready Now Yuma Scholarship, we are investing in students whose hard work, resilience and determination have led them to this point,” said Paul J. Luna, president and CEO of Helios Education Foundation. “These students have already shown what’s possible when young people are surrounded by strong support systems and high expectations. We are proud to help remove financial barriers so they can continue pursuing their education and career goals.”

According to a release from YUHSD, 89 qualified applicants from the Class of 2026 were considered by Helios and the Arizona Community Foundation for the scholarships.

Here are this year’s recipients, their high school, and which institution they plan to attend: 

  • Adamariz Fernandez, Cibola High School, University of Arizona
  • Joshua Olan Lopez, Gila Ridge High School, Arizona State University
  • Genesis Cardenas, Kofa High School, Oregon Institute of Technology
  • Valeria Gutierrez, San Luis High School, University of Arizona
  • Evolhet Bonillas Valtierra, Vista High School, Northern Arizona University—Yuma
  • Kimberly Flores, Yuma High School, Arizona State University

These students are among the more than 2,500 walking the line at YUHSD's graduation ceremonies this week.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.
Tags
News EducationHigh SchoolYUHSDYuma Union High School DistrictCibola High SchoolGila Ridge High SchoolKofa High SchoolSan Luis High SchoolVista High SchoolYuma High SchoolReady Now YumaHelios Education FoundationScholarships
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
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