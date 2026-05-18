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Arizona Western College marks record-breaking graduation year with 3,200+ credentials

KAWC | By Sisko J. Stargazer
Published May 18, 2026 at 3:00 PM MST
More than 3,200 degrees and occupational certificates were awarded by Arizona Western College this year.
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More than 3,200 degrees and occupational certificates were awarded by Arizona Western College this year.
Arizona Western College/Monica Galvez
Each year, AWC graduates walk the line alongside Northern Arizona University—Yuma, University of Arizona and Arizona State University grads in a joint commencement ceremony.
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Each year, AWC graduates walk the line alongside Northern Arizona University—Yuma, University of Arizona and Arizona State University grads in a joint commencement ceremony.
Arizona Western College/Monica Galvez
This commencement was the last ceremony overseen by Dr. Daniel Corr (center, back) as president. Next time, it'll be led by incoming president Dr. Reetika Dhawan.
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This commencement was the last ceremony overseen by Dr. Daniel Corr (center, back) as president. Next time, it'll be led by incoming president Dr. Reetika Dhawan.
Arizona Western College/Monica Galvez
From the stands, family members and friends were eagerly waving and taking footage with their phones.
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From the stands, family members and friends were eagerly waving and taking footage with their phones.
Arizona Western College/Monica Galvez
Graduates had a variety of sashes and cords to denote their accomplishments. This student has an AWC Honors sash and a sash from La Cosecha, a yearly event celebrating students who overcame great obstacles to earn their degrees. The silver cord represents high academic achievement.
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Graduates had a variety of sashes and cords to denote their accomplishments. This student has an AWC Honors sash and a sash from La Cosecha, a yearly event celebrating students who overcame great obstacles to earn their degrees. The silver cord represents high academic achievement.
Arizona Western College/Monica Galvez
A sea of red graduation caps looks on at the leadership representing AWC, ASU, NAU and UA.
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A sea of red graduation caps looks on at the leadership representing AWC, ASU, NAU and UA.
Arizona Western College/Monica Galvez
Abril Garcia, a graduate from the College Assistance Migrant Program, walks down the field with a CAMP medal and first generation student sash. Many AWC students are "first gen," or the first in their families to attend college.
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Abril Garcia, a graduate from the College Assistance Migrant Program, walks down the field with a CAMP medal and first generation student sash. Many AWC students are "first gen," or the first in their families to attend college.
Arizona Western College/Monica Galvez
Jeff Kleinwachter, a U.S. Army veteran and Meritorious Service Medal recipient, was this year's AWC commencement speaker.
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Jeff Kleinwachter, a U.S. Army veteran and Meritorious Service Medal recipient, was this year's AWC commencement speaker.
Arizona Western College/Monica Galvez
AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr hands a diploma to a graduate.
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AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr hands a diploma to a graduate.
Arizona Western College/Monica Galvez
Fireworks closed out the night, ending commencement on a high note.
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Fireworks closed out the night, ending commencement on a high note.
Arizona Western College/Monica Galvez

Friday was commencement night for Arizona Western College along with Arizona State University Local, Northern Arizona University—Yuma and the University of Arizona—Yuma. But while thousands of graduates and family members celebrated a personal milestone, AWC celebrated one of its own, too.

This year, AWC issued more than 3,200 degrees and occupational certificates — the highest number awarded in the college's history to date.

“This milestone reflects the growing momentum of college-going culture in our region and the life-changing opportunities our students are pursuing,” said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr. “Each credential represents a step forward not only for our graduates, but for the strength and future of our community.”

At commencement, AWC recognized graduates from both Yuma and La Paz counties. Among these were high school students, who earned associate's degrees through the college's Early College program, and many first generation college students.

"If there's one thing I think many of us have learned during our time here, it's this: things don't always go according to plan," said Jeff Kleinwachter, AWC's 2026 commencement speaker. "For some of us, this journey started right after high school. For others, it took time to find our way back. Some balanced full time jobs, some raised families and some carried responsibilities that no one else could see. But no matter what our path looked like — we all made it here, and that means something."

Kleinwachter, a U.S. Army veteran and Meritorious Service Medal recipient, shared in his speech that he wasn't fully invested in his college education back when he was a Gila Ridge High School student taking AWC classes. But after service, he returned with a new mindset and purpose.

"I think that's something we don't talk about enough. This idea that success has to look perfect, that it has to be fast and that has to follow a certain timeline," Kleinwachter said of the challenges graduates overcome. "But standing here today, I think we've all learned something different.

"The path doesn't have to be perfect to be meaningful. Because what matters isn't how quickly you got here, it's that you didn't quit. It's that you kept showing up. It's that you pushed forward even when it was hard. And that's exactly what makes this moment so important."

The night was commemorated with performances from the AWC Chamber Singers and the AWC Community Band. And after all AWC, ASU, NAU and UA degrees were conferred, the night ended with a fireworks show.

"It's a great night to be a Matador," Dr. Corr concluded. "Let the fireworks begin!"

Amidst fireworks, graduates and their loved ones met up on the field of Veterans Memorial Stadium, rejoicing in the end of one chapter — and the start of another.

AWC Alma Mater.mp4

The AWC Chamber Singers performed the Arizona Western College Alma Mater after the national anthem and pledge of allegiance. (Video: AWC TV Services)

To view the full ceremony, visit here.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

Note: Arizona Western College is KAWC's license holder.
Tags
News EducationArizona Western CollegeCommencementGraduationAWC Graduation CeremonyCollegeHigher EducationNAU-YumaNorthern Arizona UniversityNorthern Arizona University YumaUniversity of ArizonaUAArizona State UniversityASU
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
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