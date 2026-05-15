Graduation Feature: Crossing the finish line with Nick Foley

SAGHEY BARCENAS, STUDENT REPORTER:

Hello everyone, my name is Saghey Barcenas from Siendo Primero and we are here with...

NICHOLAS "NICK" FOLEY, AWC SPRING '26 GRADUATE:

... Nicholas Foley. I'm dual majored right now for my Associate's in Media Arts and A.A.S. in Television Production as well, graduating at the end of less than two weeks, and I'll be transferring over to ASU after that to pursue a bachelor's in Media Arts and Sciences with an emphasis in Education.

BARCENAS:

Thank you for joining Siendo Primero!

FOLEY:

Hey, thanks for having me. I've been talking your guys's show up for a long time, so it's cool to finally be a part of it!

BARCENAS:

I want to know if you could compare the person you were on your first day at AWC with the person standing here today, what is the biggest change you see in yourself?

FOLEY:

Wow, that's a big question. Um, actually there's there's quite a few differences I see in myself. One, my confidence. I guess part of me didn't really know what I wanted to do. I used to do media related things when I was in the Navy, and then I had gotten out and spent a few years cooking, so my passion was a little divided for some time.

And so starting at AWC, I mean, I was still working in restaurants when I very first started to see it grow into like actually working in the field again. And it's been a really magical experience for me.

The student newsroom for me, actually, was a big growing point, professionally and personally. It pushed me back into what I was passionate about to begin with, back when I was in the Navy, so yeah.

BARCENAS:

And now, graduation is a celebration, but it's also the result of many sacrifices. What was a moment when you almost gave up and what was the 'why' that kept you going?

FOLEY:

I would say for me, I always knew I wanted to go to school. I talked about it since I was in high school, and then I joined the Navy to help pay for that, and, like, pave the road. But then once I got out of the Navy, it took me years to, like, actually apply and, like, really begin my college journey.

So by the time that I actually started. I mean, I was dead set, like, this is what I'm doing. You cannot change my mind. I've had this goal, this plan for 10 years at this point. And I was just at the point where I was tired of talking about it, and I just wanted to do something about it.

So I guess that would be the closest I came to it — would be the fear of starting was my biggest barrier, and so now that I have started, it's a lot easier to keep the momentum going. But it was just a matter of getting there in the first place.

BARCENAS:

And now that you'll be going to the university, what is the specific mindset you're taking with you to succeed in this new stage?

FOLEY:

The biggest things I've learned at Arizona Western College is just how powerful your words are. I guess that's something I took for granted before.

I didn't think about how powerful language could be, but I mean, that's, it's how you ask for things. It's how you communicate your feelings. It's how you understand your peers. It's how you grow. It's not being afraid to speak what's on my mind and not being afraid to ask for help on the things that I need help with.

This lesson applies so far. I mean, just in your interpersonal relationships, whether it's romantic, not romantic, or a friendship or just being able to communicate better with them. I mean, that's where I've been finding the most of my success is in learning how to better communicate with everyone.

BARCENAS:

And I can hear that you're very excited for this. Can you tell us more about your plans for the university, or at least for your first semester?

FOLEY:

Yeah. So no idea what I'm doing! But I'm figuring it out as I go, and that's sort of been my entire college journey. The degree that I'm going to be going after at ASU is a Bachelor's in Media Arts and Sciences with an emphasis in Education.

So I've been working in this field for years at this point. I've been doing what I love, and what I want to do in the long run is I want to teach others how to do this. I want to teach people how to conduct interviews, how the equipment works. I want to teach the science behind it, and then show the art and, like, how you can turn one person's story into just something that captures your attention, your — whether it's educating you or entertaining you. I want to continue this process, and I want to help other people improve at these same processes. So that's what — we'll figure it out!

BARCENAS:

Now that you're talking about that, what is the message you want to leave behind for the new students and for those who still have a long way to finish college?

FOLEY:

Learn how to speak up in so many ways. When you have a question in class, don't be afraid to ask it 'cause if you have that question, probably 10 or 12 other people in that same room have that exact same question.

Don't be afraid to speak up for what you believe in. Even if it might not seem popular in the moment, it will at least guide you to the kind of people that you want to surround yourself with.

And don't be afraid to be yourself. That's what makes us as a community so great, is just all the differences between everyone. And I guess I would just encourage everyone to always try to improve your communication with each other, whether it's with someone you agree with or disagree with. I mean, there's benefits and there's — you'll have a better understanding of yourself afterwards.

BARCENAS:

As you prepare to turn the page and head to the university, I have one last challenge for you: if you could say something to the people who supported you, but you couldn't use the words, 'thank you,' what would you say to them?

FOLEY:

I would say that — I'm getting emotional thinking about this! I would say I wouldn't be the person I am today without these influences — academically, professionally and personally.

It's funny that you say I can't say thank you 'cause it's the first thing I want to say to all of these people. They helped me seek my own success. They encouraged me to be the best version of myself.

It's an exciting journey, and everywhere I go, I usually, I find someone that understands something better than I. Maybe I put a little bit too much energy and faith into these mentors, but I do, I use them as my examples for the type of person that I want to be, especially here at Arizona Western College.

Dr. Campbell, she's one of them. Sherry Needham, Troy Baughtman, Professor Kevin Kato — he doesn't work here anymore, but he was someone that I had so much in common with. We're from the same place. We have a similar background with cooking and in the same field, and we're both tech nerds.

All the people here at the station: Dave Riek, Alex, Sisko, Victor, you, Melanie, Chloe, Mack. Everyone here makes up a community that I'm very, very proud to be a part of. This has been one of the best chapters of my life so far.

BARCENAS:

It has been an honor to have you in this interview. I can't wait to see the amazing things you'll be doing on the university.

FOLEY:

Thank you so much for having me.

BARCENAS:

From Siendo Primero, I'm Saghey Barcenas.