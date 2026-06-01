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Free summer meals return for Yuma, La Paz youth

KAWC | By Sisko J. Stargazer
Published June 1, 2026 at 6:30 AM MST
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Nutrition (SUN) program offers free meals for all kids ages 18 and under at participating schools. Grocery benefits, known as SUN Bucks, are also available for eligible families.
USDA Food and Nutrition Service
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program is one of its Summer Nutrition (SUN) programs. It offers free meals for all kids ages 18 and under at participating schools. The other program offers grocery benefits, known as SUN Bucks, and are available for eligible families. Visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/summer for more info.

School is out for the summer, but not the school kitchens. For some families, schools often represent a steady source of nutritious meals for their children that they might otherwise struggle to provide, making summer break a challenge — traditionally.

But in Yuma and La Paz, families will have access thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program.

The USDA recognizes that proper nutrition is essential for learning. Children who miss breakfast and lunch are more likely to be sick, absent or tardy as well as disruptive and inattentive in the classroom. They also score lower on achievement tests.

While these challenges disappear when there's no school, the USDA created the SFSP in order to provide nutritious meals that will help continue a child's physical and social development and return to school ready to learn in the fall.

In Yuma, Yuma School District One and the Yuma Union High School District have announced they're continuing to offer free meals through the program beginning this week and continuing into July.

Free breakfast and lunch will be available to all children ages 18 and younger — including those who don’t attend the districts. Children must be present to receive their meals, however.

At District One, meals must be consumed on site. Adults are welcome to accompany their children and can purchase a meal, too, if they wish to join in. Breakfast is $3 while lunch is $5.

District One has specific service times and participating campuses. They are as follows.

Yuma School District One Meal Service Times

June 1st - July 17th, Monday - Friday (Closed July 3rd)

Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Participating District One School Sites

  • Main Cafeteria, 450 W. 5th St.
  • McGraw Elementary School, 2345 S. Arizona Avenue
  • Carver Elementary School, 1341 W. 5th Street
  • O.C. Johnson Elementary School, 1201 W. 12th Street
  • Palmcroft Elementary School, 901 Palmcroft Drive
  • Desert Mesa Elementary School, 2350 S. Avenue 7 1/2 E

At YUHSD, meals will be available at all campuses and must be consumed on-site except Gila Ridge, San Luis, and Somerton high schools which are also offering drive-thru meals to go. Children must be present to receive food.

YUHSD has specific service times and dates. They are as follows.

Site
Address
Dates of Service
Meal
Service Time
Meal
Service time
ALL SITES closed June 19 and July 3
Yuma Sites
Cibola High School
4100 West 20th Street
June 2 - June 12
Breakfast
7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
Lunch
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Gila Ridge High School
7150 East 24th Street
June 2 - June 12
Breakfast
7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
Lunch
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Gila Ridge High School
7150 East 24th Street
June 15 - July 29
 
 
Breakfast & Lunch
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Kofa High School
3100 South Avenue A
June 2 - June 12
Breakfast
7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
Lunch
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Kofa High School
3100 South Avenue A
June 22 - June 26
Breakfast
7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
Lunch
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Kofa High School
3100 South Avenue A
July 13 - July 24
Breakfast
7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
Lunch
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Vista High School
3150 South Avenue A
June 2 - June 12
Breakfast
8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
Lunch
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Yuma High School
400 South 6th Avenue
June 2 - June 12
Breakfast
7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
Lunch
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Yuma High School
400 South 6th Avenue
June 22 - June 25
Breakfast
7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
Lunch
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Yuma High School
400 South 6th Avenue
July 13 - July 16
Breakfast
7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
Lunch
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
San Luis Sites
San Luis High School
1250 North 8th Avenue
June 2 - June 12
Breakfast
7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
Lunch
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
San Luis High School
1250 North 8th Avenue
June 15 – July 10
 
 
Breakfast & Lunch
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Somerton Sites
Somerton High School
1093 West Jefferson Street
June 2 - June 12
Breakfast
7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
Lunch
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Somerton High School
1093 West Jefferson Street
June 15 – July 10
 
 
Breakfast & Lunch
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Although District One and YUHSD are the main districts that have announced their participation, the USDA's Summer Meals Site Finder lists additional locations.

Additional Locations:

Additional Locations
Site
Address
Dates of Service
Operating DaysMeal
Service Time
Meal
Service time
Yuma Sites
Gary A. Knox Elementary2926 S. 21st DriveMay 31 - June 17Mon-Fri

Breakfast

7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Harvest Preparatory Academy350 E. 18th StreetMay 31 - June 11Mon-FriBreakfast7:30 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. Lunch11:15 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
H.L. Suverkrup Elementary 1590 Ave CMay 31 - June 17Mon-Fri

Breakfast

7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Menta Academy275 W. 17th PlaceMay 31 - June 24Mon-Thurs

Breakfast

7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Mesquite Elementary 4451 W. 28th Street

May 31 - June 17

(Mon - Fri)

Mon-Fri

Breakfast

7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Salida Del Sol Elementary910 Ave CMay 31 - June 17Mon-FriBreakfast
7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Valley Horizon Elementary4501 W. 20th StreetMay 31 - June 17Mon-FriBreakfast
7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Somerton Sites
Bravie T. Soto Elementary1201 W. Main StreetMay 31 - June 11Mon-FriBreakfast7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Desert Sonora Elementary301 N. Carlisle AveMay 25 - June 24Mon-FriBreakfast7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Encanto Learning Center400 N. Cesar ChavezMay 25 - June 24Mon-FriBreakfast7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Orange Grove Elemetary3525 W. County 16 1/2 StreetMay 31 - June 24Mon-FriBreakfast7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Somerton Middle School1011 N. Somerton AveMay 31 - June 24Mon-FriBreakfast7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Elementary3667 E. San Luis LaneMay 31 - June 24Mon-FriBreakfast7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Tierra Del Sol Elementary1002 S. Somerton AveMay 31 - June 11Mon-FriBreakfast7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
San Luis Sites
Harvest Preparatory Academy1044 N. 10th AveMay 31 - June 11Mon-FriBreakfast7:30 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch

11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
Wellton Sites
Wellton Elementary 29126 San Jose AveMay 31 - June 24 Mon-ThursBreakfast (to-go)10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Lunch (to-go)10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Parker Sites
Blake
Elementary		701 S. NavajoMay 31 - June 25 Mon, Wed, FriBreakfast (to-go)7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch (to-go)7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Parker High School1600 Kofa AveMay 31 - June 25 Mon-FriBreakfast7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. Lunch11:15 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

The USDA site finder is regularly updated throughout the summer, so visit their page here for the most up-to-date information. For specific information about a school site, contact the school directly.

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.
Tags
News EducationSummer in YumaYuma SummersSummer Nutrition ProgramSummer meals at YUHSDSchool NutritionYuma School NutritionSchool LunchesSchool BreakfastSchool LunchUS Department of AgricultureUSDAYuma School District OneYUHSDYuma Union High School DistrictCrane School DistrictSomerton School DistrictHarvest Prep AcademyParker Unified School DistrictParker High SchoolBlake Elementary
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
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