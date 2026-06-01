Free summer meals return for Yuma, La Paz youth
School is out for the summer, but not the school kitchens. For some families, schools often represent a steady source of nutritious meals for their children that they might otherwise struggle to provide, making summer break a challenge — traditionally.
But in Yuma and La Paz, families will have access thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program.
The USDA recognizes that proper nutrition is essential for learning. Children who miss breakfast and lunch are more likely to be sick, absent or tardy as well as disruptive and inattentive in the classroom. They also score lower on achievement tests.
While these challenges disappear when there's no school, the USDA created the SFSP in order to provide nutritious meals that will help continue a child's physical and social development and return to school ready to learn in the fall.
In Yuma, Yuma School District One and the Yuma Union High School District have announced they're continuing to offer free meals through the program beginning this week and continuing into July.
Free breakfast and lunch will be available to all children ages 18 and younger — including those who don’t attend the districts. Children must be present to receive their meals, however.
At District One, meals must be consumed on site. Adults are welcome to accompany their children and can purchase a meal, too, if they wish to join in. Breakfast is $3 while lunch is $5.
District One has specific service times and participating campuses. They are as follows.
Yuma School District One Meal Service Times
June 1st - July 17th, Monday - Friday (Closed July 3rd)
Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Participating District One School Sites
- Main Cafeteria, 450 W. 5th St.
- McGraw Elementary School, 2345 S. Arizona Avenue
- Carver Elementary School, 1341 W. 5th Street
- O.C. Johnson Elementary School, 1201 W. 12th Street
- Palmcroft Elementary School, 901 Palmcroft Drive
- Desert Mesa Elementary School, 2350 S. Avenue 7 1/2 E
At YUHSD, meals will be available at all campuses and must be consumed on-site except Gila Ridge, San Luis, and Somerton high schools which are also offering drive-thru meals to go. Children must be present to receive food.
YUHSD has specific service times and dates. They are as follows.
|ALL SITES closed June 19 and July 3
Although District One and YUHSD are the main districts that have announced their participation, the USDA's Summer Meals Site Finder lists additional locations.
Additional Locations:
|Additional Locations
|Operating Days
|Gary A. Knox Elementary
|2926 S. 21st Drive
|May 31 - June 17
|Mon-Fri
Breakfast
7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Harvest Preparatory Academy
|350 E. 18th Street
|May 31 - June 11
|Mon-Fri
|Breakfast
|7:30 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
|Lunch
|11:15 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
|H.L. Suverkrup Elementary
|1590 Ave C
|May 31 - June 17
|Mon-Fri
Breakfast
7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Menta Academy
|275 W. 17th Place
|May 31 - June 24
|Mon-Thurs
Breakfast
7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Mesquite Elementary
|4451 W. 28th Street
May 31 - June 17
(Mon - Fri)
|Mon-Fri
Breakfast
7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Mon-Fri
|Mon-Fri
|Somerton Sites
|Bravie T. Soto Elementary
|1201 W. Main Street
|May 31 - June 11
|Mon-Fri
|Breakfast
|7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
|10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Desert Sonora Elementary
|301 N. Carlisle Ave
|May 25 - June 24
|Mon-Fri
|Breakfast
|7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
|10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Encanto Learning Center
|400 N. Cesar Chavez
|May 25 - June 24
|Mon-Fri
|Breakfast
|7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
|10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Orange Grove Elemetary
|3525 W. County 16 1/2 Street
|May 31 - June 24
|Mon-Fri
|Breakfast
|7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
|10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Somerton Middle School
|1011 N. Somerton Ave
|May 31 - June 24
|Mon-Fri
|Breakfast
|7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
|10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Sun Valley Elementary
|3667 E. San Luis Lane
|May 31 - June 24
|Mon-Fri
|Breakfast
|7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
|10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Tierra Del Sol Elementary
|1002 S. Somerton Ave
|May 31 - June 11
|Mon-Fri
|Breakfast
|7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
|10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|San Luis Sites
|Harvest Preparatory Academy
|1044 N. 10th Ave
|May 31 - June 11
|Mon-Fri
|Breakfast
|7:30 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
Lunch
|11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
|Wellton Sites
|Wellton Elementary
|29126 San Jose Ave
|May 31 - June 24
|Mon-Thurs
|Breakfast (to-go)
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Lunch (to-go)
|10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Parker Sites
|Blake
Elementary
|701 S. Navajo
|May 31 - June 25
|Mon, Wed, Fri
|Breakfast (to-go)
|7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
|Lunch (to-go)
|7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
|Parker High School
|1600 Kofa Ave
|May 31 - June 25
|Mon-Fri
|Breakfast
|7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.
|Lunch
|11:15 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
The USDA site finder is regularly updated throughout the summer, so visit their page here for the most up-to-date information. For specific information about a school site, contact the school directly.
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Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.