Free summer meals return for Yuma, La Paz youth

School is out for the summer, but not the school kitchens. For some families, schools often represent a steady source of nutritious meals for their children that they might otherwise struggle to provide, making summer break a challenge — traditionally.

But in Yuma and La Paz, families will have access thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Summer Food Service Program.

The USDA recognizes that proper nutrition is essential for learning. Children who miss breakfast and lunch are more likely to be sick, absent or tardy as well as disruptive and inattentive in the classroom. They also score lower on achievement tests.

While these challenges disappear when there's no school, the USDA created the SFSP in order to provide nutritious meals that will help continue a child's physical and social development and return to school ready to learn in the fall.

In Yuma, Yuma School District One and the Yuma Union High School District have announced they're continuing to offer free meals through the program beginning this week and continuing into July.

Free breakfast and lunch will be available to all children ages 18 and younger — including those who don’t attend the districts. Children must be present to receive their meals, however.

At District One, meals must be consumed on site. Adults are welcome to accompany their children and can purchase a meal, too, if they wish to join in. Breakfast is $3 while lunch is $5.

District One has specific service times and participating campuses. They are as follows.

Yuma School District One Meal Service Times

June 1st - July 17th, Monday - Friday (Closed July 3rd)

Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Participating District One School Sites



Main Cafeteria, 450 W. 5th St.

McGraw Elementary School, 2345 S. Arizona Avenue

Carver Elementary School, 1341 W. 5th Street

O.C. Johnson Elementary School, 1201 W. 12th Street

Palmcroft Elementary School, 901 Palmcroft Drive

Desert Mesa Elementary School, 2350 S. Avenue 7 1/2 E

At YUHSD, meals will be available at all campuses and must be consumed on-site except Gila Ridge, San Luis, and Somerton high schools which are also offering drive-thru meals to go. Children must be present to receive food.

YUHSD has specific service times and dates. They are as follows.



Site

Address

Dates of Service

Meal

Service Time

Meal

Service time

ALL SITES closed June 19 and July 3 Yuma Sites

Cibola High School

4100 West 20th Street

June 2 - June 12

Breakfast

7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Gila Ridge High School

7150 East 24th Street

June 2 - June 12

Breakfast

7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Gila Ridge High School

7150 East 24th Street

June 15 - July 29





Breakfast & Lunch

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Kofa High School

3100 South Avenue A

June 2 - June 12

Breakfast

7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Kofa High School

3100 South Avenue A

June 22 - June 26

Breakfast

7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Kofa High School

3100 South Avenue A

July 13 - July 24

Breakfast

7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Vista High School

3150 South Avenue A

June 2 - June 12

Breakfast

8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

Lunch

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Yuma High School

400 South 6th Avenue

June 2 - June 12

Breakfast

7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Yuma High School

400 South 6th Avenue

June 22 - June 25

Breakfast

7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Yuma High School

400 South 6th Avenue

July 13 - July 16

Breakfast

7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

San Luis Sites

San Luis High School

1250 North 8th Avenue

June 2 - June 12

Breakfast

7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

San Luis High School

1250 North 8th Avenue

June 15 – July 10





Breakfast & Lunch

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Somerton Sites

Somerton High School

1093 West Jefferson Street

June 2 - June 12

Breakfast

7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Somerton High School

1093 West Jefferson Street

June 15 – July 10





Breakfast & Lunch

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.



Although District One and YUHSD are the main districts that have announced their participation, the USDA's Summer Meals Site Finder lists additional locations.

Additional Locations:



Additional Locations Site

Address

Dates of Service

Operating Days Meal

Service Time

Meal

Service time

Yuma Sites

Gary A. Knox Elementary 2926 S. 21st Drive May 31 - June 17 Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Harvest Preparatory Academy 350 E. 18th Street May 31 - June 11 Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. Lunch 11:15 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. H.L. Suverkrup Elementary 1590 Ave C May 31 - June 17 Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Menta Academy 275 W. 17th Place May 31 - June 24 Mon-Thurs Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Mesquite Elementary 4451 W. 28th Street May 31 - June 17 (Mon - Fri) Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Salida Del Sol Elementary 910 Ave C May 31 - June 17 Mon-Fri Breakfast

7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Valley Horizon Elementary 4501 W. 20th Street May 31 - June 17 Mon-Fri Breakfast

7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Somerton Sites Bravie T. Soto Elementary 1201 W. Main Street May 31 - June 11 Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Desert Sonora Elementary 301 N. Carlisle Ave May 25 - June 24 Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Encanto Learning Center 400 N. Cesar Chavez May 25 - June 24 Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Orange Grove Elemetary 3525 W. County 16 1/2 Street May 31 - June 24 Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Somerton Middle School 1011 N. Somerton Ave May 31 - June 24 Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Sun Valley Elementary 3667 E. San Luis Lane May 31 - June 24 Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tierra Del Sol Elementary 1002 S. Somerton Ave May 31 - June 11 Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. San Luis Sites Harvest Preparatory Academy 1044 N. 10th Ave May 31 - June 11 Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:30 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. Lunch 11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Wellton Sites Wellton Elementary 29126 San Jose Ave May 31 - June 24 Mon-Thurs Breakfast (to-go) 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Lunch (to-go) 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Parker Sites Blake

Elementary 701 S. Navajo May 31 - June 25 Mon, Wed, Fri Breakfast (to-go) 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Lunch (to-go) 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Parker High School 1600 Kofa Ave May 31 - June 25 Mon-Fri Breakfast 7:15 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. Lunch 11:15 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.

The USDA site finder is regularly updated throughout the summer, so visit their page here for the most up-to-date information. For specific information about a school site, contact the school directly.

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Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.