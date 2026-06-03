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University Led Program Fights Loneliness in South Yuma County

KAWC | By Carmen Márquez
Published June 3, 2026 at 1:36 PM MST
Seniors play loteria with youth from San Luis High School.
Carmen Marquez
Seniors play loteria with youth from San Luis High School.

At Las Brisas apartment complex in San Luis, high school students from San Luis High play lotería, plant, share meals and swap stories with elders as part of “Together Across Generations,” a yearlong program coordinated locally by Campesinos Sin Fronteras and evaluated by The University of Arizona.

“We gather with them, we tell them about us and they tell us about them, they’re full of joy,” said Lucia Espinoza, a six-month member of the program.

Chloe Ruiz, program coordinator at Campesinos Sin Fronteras, said activities range from board games to teaching basic tech skills so elders can reconnect with distant family members. “We share a lot of traditions from our culture, and I think it’s been a great experience in collaboration with the University of Arizona,” Ruiz said.

The program aims to measure whether small, steady interactions can reduce social isolation and improve well-being. Students benefit, too: recent graduate Carolina Hernandez said the visits strengthened her ties to family abroad. “My grandma lives in Zacatecas, so I don’t see her much. This program makes me miss her and call her more often,” she said.

Organizers say exchanging stories, songs and recipes helps preserve cultural connections while addressing loneliness with straightforward, sustainable interventions.
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News San Luis High SchoolSan Luis EconomyThe University of Arizona
Carmen Márquez
Carmen Márquez is a Mexican-American journalist born and raised in Yuma. For almost a decade she worked in national TV and radio focusing on undocumented communities in the United States. She has produced documentary episodes for LWC Studios about Latina health (100 Latina Birthdays podcast.), worked with UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and produced for various outlets including Latinus and Channel 4 News London. She has also co-hosted What's Up Yuma? Radio with Jonny Porter on KOFA Border Radio.
See stories by Carmen Márquez
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