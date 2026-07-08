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Yuma teens get close-up look at health careers at Onvida Health camp

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 8, 2026 at 3:17 PM MST
Steve Branigan, surgical technology educator at Onvida Health, works with students as part of the 2026 Onvida Healthcare Career Camp in Yuma on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
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Steve Branigan, surgical technology educator at Onvida Health, works with students as part of the 2026 Onvida Healthcare Career Camp in Yuma on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
Photos by Victor Calderón/KAWC
Arturo Cervantes, upper right, a robotics coordinator surgical technologist at Onvida Health, works with students as part of the 2026 Onvida Healthcare Career Camp in Yuma on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
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Arturo Cervantes, upper right, a robotics coordinator surgical technologist at Onvida Health, works with students as part of the 2026 Onvida Healthcare Career Camp in Yuma on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Students line up at the 2026 Onvida Healthcare Career Camp in Yuma on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
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Students line up at the 2026 Onvida Healthcare Career Camp in Yuma on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
KAWC
Students took turns trying out a surgery robot at the 2026 Onvida Healthcare Career Camp in Yuma on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
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Students took turns trying out a surgery robot at the 2026 Onvida Healthcare Career Camp in Yuma on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
KAWC
Jennifer Casillas is a volunteer facilitator at Onvida Health and worked with students as part of the 2026 Onvida Healthcare Career Camp in Yuma on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
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Jennifer Casillas is a volunteer facilitator at Onvida Health and worked with students as part of the 2026 Onvida Healthcare Career Camp in Yuma on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
Victor Calderón/KAWC

High school and college students in Yuma County are getting an up-close look at healthcare careers during this week's annual camp at Onvida Health.

Hospital officials say the students receive hands-on learning from Onvida Health staff. They say they hope it will inspire the next generation of healthcare workers.

One of these students is Jennifer Casillas. She said she's studying to be in medical social work..

"You get a free trial into where you want to work in the future," Casillas said. "(It's) a great opportuntity to see the inside and background of areas you don't always see."

The camp is organized by Onvida's volunteer services department.

Throughout the week, Onvida officials said students explore careers in surgical services, nursing, pharmacy, radiology, laboratory sciences, emergency medicine, rehabilitation services and physician leadership.

Officials said the students will hands-on practice skills including suturing, learning about surgical robotics and operating room techonology, take part in emergency response simulations and hear from healthcare leaders and physicians.

The Onvida Healthcare Career Camp is sponsored by Arizona Public Service (also known as APS) and the Southwest Health Education Collaborative.

Onvida Health is an underwriter for KAWC.

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Stay tuned to KAWC to hear how Onvida Health staff and volunteers say the camp helps Onvida grow its own potential future hospital staff members.

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News Onvida Health
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
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