Yuma teens get close-up look at health careers at Onvida Health camp

High school and college students in Yuma County are getting an up-close look at healthcare careers during this week's annual camp at Onvida Health.

Hospital officials say the students receive hands-on learning from Onvida Health staff. They say they hope it will inspire the next generation of healthcare workers.

One of these students is Jennifer Casillas. She said she's studying to be in medical social work..

"You get a free trial into where you want to work in the future," Casillas said. "(It's) a great opportuntity to see the inside and background of areas you don't always see."

The camp is organized by Onvida's volunteer services department.

Throughout the week, Onvida officials said students explore careers in surgical services, nursing, pharmacy, radiology, laboratory sciences, emergency medicine, rehabilitation services and physician leadership.

Officials said the students will hands-on practice skills including suturing, learning about surgical robotics and operating room techonology, take part in emergency response simulations and hear from healthcare leaders and physicians.

The Onvida Healthcare Career Camp is sponsored by Arizona Public Service (also known as APS) and the Southwest Health Education Collaborative.

Onvida Health is an underwriter for KAWC.

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Stay tuned to KAWC to hear how Onvida Health staff and volunteers say the camp helps Onvida grow its own potential future hospital staff members.