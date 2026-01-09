Onvida Health looking to grow next generation of healthcare workers

The largest medical provider in Yuma County is hoping to grow the next generation of health care professionals right here in town with a new mentorship program.

Onvida Health held its three-day Mentor Me winter workshop this week in Yuma. Hospital officials say it gives students from area high schools and Arizona Western College an inside look at health care careers.

Students are paired with physicians and clinical teams.

Andrik Reyes is a junior at Cibola High School in the Onvida program. He said he wanted to learn from local hospital workers.

"The volunteer services and Mentor Me program here allows you to explore opportunities that are local so that you don't have to worry about leaving Yuma." Reyes told KAWC.

