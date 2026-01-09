© 2026 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Onvida Health looking to grow next generation of healthcare workers

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:02 PM MST
Student volunteers Samantha Chulamorkodt, Abdiel Barragan and Andrik Reyes listen to Jordan Terrell, histology/pathology manager at Onvida Health in Yuma during the Mentor Me winter workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
The largest medical provider in Yuma County is hoping to grow the next generation of health care professionals right here in town with a new mentorship program.

Onvida Health held its three-day Mentor Me winter workshop this week in Yuma. Hospital officials say it gives students from area high schools and Arizona Western College an inside look at health care careers.

Students are paired with physicians and clinical teams.

Andrik Reyes is a junior at Cibola High School in the Onvida program. He said he wanted to learn from local hospital workers.

"The volunteer services and Mentor Me program here allows you to explore opportunities that are local so that you don't have to worry about leaving Yuma." Reyes told KAWC.

Onvida Health is an underwriter of KAWC.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear more on the Mentor Me winter workshop at Onvida Health in Yuma.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
