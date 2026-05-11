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Study: Onvida Health has $1.5 billion economic impact in Yuma County

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published May 11, 2026 at 9:02 AM MST
Officials from the southern Arizona Veterans Affairs organization and Onvida Health are joined by city and state elected officials at a groundbreaking for a Yuma VA Outpatient Clinic on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. The clinic is scheduled to open in 2027.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Officials from the southern Arizona Veterans Affairs organization and Onvida Health are joined by city and state elected officials at a groundbreaking for a Yuma VA Outpatient Clinic on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. The clinic is scheduled to open in 2027.

An economic impact study of Onvida Health found that the largest hospital system serving Yuma County had a $1.5 billion total economic output in 2025.

With more than 4,700 employees, Onvida has 14.4 percent of the Yuma workforce.

Onvida officials say they have invested more than $210 million in future projects including a Health Careers Center with Arizona Western College, a San Luis campus and a Yuma VA Outpatient Clinic.

Jim Rounds is president and CEO with the Rounds Consulting Group, who prepared the report. He said Onvida stood out positively compared with hospital systems in urban area.

“Onvida will need to be supportive of the community. If you do that well, I think the economics related to health care... is going to help the economy during this next expansion,” Rounds told KAWC.

Onvida is an underwriter for KAWC.
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Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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