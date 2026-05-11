Study: Onvida Health has $1.5 billion economic impact in Yuma County

An economic impact study of Onvida Health found that the largest hospital system serving Yuma County had a $1.5 billion total economic output in 2025.

With more than 4,700 employees, Onvida has 14.4 percent of the Yuma workforce.

Onvida officials say they have invested more than $210 million in future projects including a Health Careers Center with Arizona Western College, a San Luis campus and a Yuma VA Outpatient Clinic.

Jim Rounds is president and CEO with the Rounds Consulting Group, who prepared the report. He said Onvida stood out positively compared with hospital systems in urban area.

“Onvida will need to be supportive of the community. If you do that well, I think the economics related to health care... is going to help the economy during this next expansion,” Rounds told KAWC.

Onvida is an underwriter for KAWC.