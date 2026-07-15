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STEMKAMP Family Day at District One celebrates a week of hands-on learning

KAWC | By Sisko J. Stargazer
Published July 15, 2026 at 5:20 PM MST
Families rotated through interactive stations at Family Day.
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Families rotated through interactive stations at Family Day.
Yuma School District One
Family Day offered campers a chance to showcase their hard work from the week.
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Family Day offered campers a chance to showcase their hard work from the week.
Yuma School District One
Family Day stations offered
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Family Day stations offered lots of activities for kids and adults to enjoy together.
Yuma School District One
Abi Maze, a microbial biologist working for Gowan Company, was the keynote speaker for the Pathways to Possibilities Expo.
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Abi Maze, a microbial biologist working for Gowan Company, was the keynote speaker for the Pathways to Possibilities Expo.
Yuma School District One
Students proudly showed off their work.
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Students proudly showed off their work.
Christine Mccoy / Yuma School District One
Family Day served to offer campers a chance to share their fun and hard work with the people they love most.
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Family Day served to offer campers a chance to share their fun and hard work with the people they love most.
Yuma School District One
Lots of family members showed up for their campers Friday, July 10.
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Lots of family members showed up for their campers Friday, July 10.
Yuma School District One
One station featured a large demonstration balloon as families explored STEM concepts.
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One station featured a large demonstration balloon as families explored STEM concepts.
Yuma School District One
Representatives from local businesses and organizations introduced students to STEM careers through interactive demonstrations and hands-on technology.
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Representatives from local businesses and organizations introduced students to STEM careers through interactive demonstrations and hands-on technology.
Yuma School District One

Yuma District One capped off its STEMKAMP program Friday with a special family day celebrating everything students learned throughout the week.

These lessons involved hands-on lessons focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) designed to encourage problem-solving, teamwork and critical thinking skills.

Since 2021, military-connected schools throughout the U.S. have held these summer day camps with funding from the Department of Defense. Today, STEMKAMP is part of the Defense STEM Education Consortium.

As a district serving military families, District One participated in STEMKAMP this year, offering students activities learning about things like molecules, biodegradability, engineering, recycling and much more.

The culmination of this camp was Family Day, held at Ron Watson Middle School.

"One of the greatest strengths of this experience is seeing our students share what they've learned with the people who support them every day," said Amanda Norton, STEMKAMP director. "Family Day highlights the curiosity, creativity and confidence our students develop through hands-on learning, while demonstrating the value of strong partnerships between our schools and the community."

Families got a firsthand look at their kids' accomplishments, and they participated in some of the learning, too.

Family Day offered some of the very same projects and collaborative learning activities students completed through the week. In addition to seeing student work, family members rotated through interactive stations and engineering challenges.

Per District One, the highlight of the day was the Pathways to Possibilities Expo, which connected families with STEM professionals from across Yuma County These involved local businesses, higher education institutions, military organizations and community partners, introducing students to some of the STEM careers they might want to pursue someday.

Participating organizations included the Arizona Science Teachers Association, Yuma Police Department, Gowan Company, Arizona Public Service, MCAS-Yuma School Liaison Program, TRAX at U.S. Army YPG, and Benesch, Shadle and White.

Now that STEMKAMP has concluded for the year, students will be gearing up to head back to school. At District One, the first day of classes is Aug. 3.

Tags
News EducationYuma School District OneRon Watson Middle SchoolSTEMSummer Camp
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
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