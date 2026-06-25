San Luis school earns top 10 spot among world’s best for overcoming adversity

Southwest Junior High — recently renamed to Southwest Early College Academy — is officially among the top 10 schools overcoming adversity, according to T4 Education.

Gadsden Elementary School District #32 previously reported the school was a contender for the global educator platform’s prestigious “World’s Best School Prizes” competition, and community members gathered at the school to learn if they made the list.

After performances from the school’s band and folkloric dancers, T4’s announcement video played, revealing Southwest as a Top 10 school in the overcoming adversity category. Southwest along with a Tempe school are the only finalists representing the United States among all five categories.

“This recognition does not only belong to Southwest but also belongs to the community of San Luis,” said Principal Luis Reyes. “For many years — many, many years — we've been, you know, showing the world. Now we're going to be showing the world how great we are. Southwest, we're going to lead the way.”

At the celebration, Superintendent Lizette Esparza said the recognition places Southwest on the global stage and serves as proof that “strong leadership, dedicated educators, supportive families and determined students achieve extraordinary results.”

Families at the event were also joined by Arizona Representative Mariana Sandoval (D-23), who traveled to San Luis for the announcement.

Speaking with KAWC after the event, she shared that one of her biggest takeaways was that the students have overcome so many obstacles. She noted that Southwest is a Title I school, where 100% of their students qualify for free and reduced lunch. The majority of their students also speak English as a second language. Districtwide, that figure is 98%.

“They’re overcoming all of that, and the principal of the school talked about them not lowering the standards — regardless of all the obstacles that the kids may be facing — and they rose up to the challenge and now they’re a world class school,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval was joined by Arizona’s top officials in congratulating Southwest, too.

“For all of Arizona, this is a proud moment,” said Senator Mark Kelly in a congratulatory video. “It shows that world class education is happening right here in our state, and that schools and communities of every size, no matter how small, can make a lasting impact.”

Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva and State Schools Chief Tom Horne recorded videos for Southwest, too.

Senator Ruben Gallego and Rep. Sandoval issued certificates of recognition and congratulations to the school. Governor Katie Hobbs issued an Arizona commendation as well.

National Institute for Excellence in Teaching CEO Joshua Barnett also presented at the event since GESD32 is a NIET partner. Last year, the district win the NIET District Award of Excellence for Educator Effectiveness.

According to T4 Education’s description of Southwest, what sets the school apart is its Early College Preparation Program, which is now integrated districtwide.

The program began as an after-school tutoring group in 2007 and has now become a teacher-led tutoring initiative.

Today, students are recognized at an early age and recruited into the program, which offers them tailored tutoring and ACT test preparation. Advanced learning opportunities are embedded throughout their entire educational journey in the district.

“Students are introduced to enriched mathematics and academic support in elementary school, with tutoring sessions, Saturday programmes, and early preparation for standardised testing,” the description reads. “By the time they reach junior high, they are comfortable and familiar with higher-level work and the demands and expectations around it.”

The district also partners with Arizona Western College so that students can take college-level courses without leaving their school campus.

But at Thursday’s celebration, students offered a few other explanations for what makes Southwest special.

“It fosters a safe community for every single student, even when they're having a hard time, and that helps us learn and make connections,” said Audrey Ramirez, who is entering 9th grade.

For Perla Rodriguez, it’s the teachers.

“They don't only teach us,” she said. “They demonstrate how important our life is. They can help us with our problems. They don't only teach. They're one of the biggest part of our lives.”

And Annette Flores noted that extracurriculars make Southwest further stand out.

“For example, there's Barrett Summer Scholars that allows us to take that university experience with dorms and applying to the university to go,” she said.

Now that Southwest is a top 10 school, they’re in the running for first place. An expert judging academy will select the winner. The top three finalists and winners will be announced in November.

The public will also have a say, however. Now through Oct. 29, anyone can vote for the winner of the Community Choice Award.

To read more about all of the shortlisted schools or vote, click here .

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Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

