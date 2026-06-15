Newly renamed Southwest Early College Academy considered for international school prize

Southwest Junior High School — recently renamed to Southwest Early College Academy — has been recognized as a contender for the T4 Education’s “World’s Best School Prizes, ” an international distinction honoring schools that demonstrate excellence and make a meaningful impact in education.

T4 Education is a global platform focused on improving education from the ground up with tools, networks and opportunities for educators. Among their initiatives is the World’s Best School Prizes awards program, which recognizes schools in five categories: Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity and Supporting Healthy Lives.

Of these, Southwest is in the running for the World’s Best School Prize for Overcoming Adversity.

According to T4 Education, this category recognizes and celebrates schools that see adversity, challenges and obstacles as an opportunity to learn and grow, cultivating in students a positive mental outlook of themselves and their future as well as encouraging them to take ownership of their circumstances and become resilient.

“This recognition is a proud moment for Southwest Junior High and the entire Gadsden Elementary School District community,” said Lizette Esparza, superintendent for Gadsden Elementary School District #32. “It reflects the dedication of our students, educators, families and staff, who work together to create opportunities and support for students.”

The World’s Best School Prizes selection process includes a comprehensive evaluation of academic programs, student outcomes, leadership practices and community engagement. Schools are assessed on their ability to drive meaningful impact, strengthen student achievement and prepare students to succeed in an increasingly complex and evolving global society.

GESD governing board president Tadeo De La Hoya explained that the international consideration speaks to the school community’s strength, resilience and spirit.

“To be considered among schools from around the world is a meaningful reminder that the work happening in our classrooms is making a difference far beyond our District,” he said.

Finalists for the World’s Best School Prizes have yet to be officially named, but GESD is excited to learn if Southwest made the list.

To celebrate, they’re hosting a special viewing of the official Top 10 Schools in the World announcement on Thursday, June 25 at 1 p.m. in the Southwest Jr. High gym. Families, staff, students and community members are invited to attend.

The announcement, which will determine whether Southwest advances as one of the Top 10 schools in their category, will also be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages for the public to view.

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Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.