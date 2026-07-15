Friday last day to vote early in primary election in Yuma, drop off ballots by Tuesday

The City of Yuma is reminding residents that the Primary Election is next Tuesday, July 21.

Voters will choose a mayor, three City Councilmembers and the city's presiding municipal judge.

Under the Yuma City Charter, any candidate who receives more than 50 percent of the vote wins that office outright. If no candidate earns a majority, the top two candidates for each remaining open seat will move on to the General Election on Tuesday, November third.

Early voting continues through this Friday at the former Board of Supervisors Auditorium on South Main Street. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Friday evening.

Early ballots may also be returned at designated drop boxes throughout Yuma County or at any vote center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls is running for a fourth term. He says there is more to do for the city he loves.

Mayor Nicholls is being challenged by write-in candidate and political newcomer Carlos Adams. He has told KAWC he sees Yuma as stagnant and that the city needs some new blood in the mayor's office to help the city grow.

As for the Yuma City Council, there are three open seats with one incumbent, two political newcomers on the ballot and two write-in candidates.

Yuma Councilmember Carol Smith is the only incumbent. She's running on strengthening city services including public safety. She's being endorsed by Arizona List, which supports Democratic, pro-choice women, and the United Yuma Firefighters Association.

Ron Van Why and Henry Valenzuela are also on the ballot. Valenzuela's campaign has met some criticism from voters after he was named for allegedly having communication with current Councilmember Arturo Morales where Morales shared information from an executive session. Councilmember Morales was formally censured by Mayor Nicholls and his fellow councilmembers, excluding Councilmember Karen Watts who was not present for the vote due to travel. Both Morales and Valenzuela say they have done nothing wrong.

Priscila Ruedas and Derek Egeberg hope to make it on the council as write-in candidates.

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Stay tuned to KAWC through and after Primary Election Day next Tuesday as we bring you more information on races in Yuma County, including Yuma, Somerton and San Luis and La Paz County, including Parker and Quartzsite.