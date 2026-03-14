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Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Blue Angels, teddy bears for kids, Rotary school project and Yuma's music scene

By Victor Calderón,
Alexandra RangelSisko J. StargazerChloe MichaelMaya Manry
Published March 14, 2026 at 5:12 PM MST
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A canceled air show in our neighboring city of El Centro means a new act for the Yuma Air Show. The Blue Angels are kicking off their tour this year right here in Yuma.

KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with some of the team’s pilots about what it’s like to perform in Yuma again after 40 years.

And a small teddy bear can make a big difference for patients facing a scary hospital visit. Reporter Alexandra Rangel has more on the annual delivery of stuffed toys from a local car club.

Also, from learning ag in a community garden to learning how to ride and care for bikes in bike club, Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer tells us how the Fort Yuma Rotary Club's recent service project is enhancing education for students at Centennial Middle School in Yuma.

Finally, we’re featuring a piece from The Hot Spot, KAWC’s student podcast. This week, the Student Newsroom takes us into the local music scene, exploring how local promoters support music through grassroots efforts and how it takes a community to build the local music culture.

Tags
Arizona Edition Yuma AirshowOnvida HealthCentennial Middle SchoolFort Yuma Rotary ClubMusicYuma musicYuma musiciansYuma music scene
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
Chloe Michael
See stories by Chloe Michael
Maya Manry
See stories by Maya Manry
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