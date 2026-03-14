Blue Angels, teddy bears for kids, Rotary school project and Yuma's music scene

A canceled air show in our neighboring city of El Centro means a new act for the Yuma Air Show. The Blue Angels are kicking off their tour this year right here in Yuma.

KAWC's Victor Calderón spoke with some of the team’s pilots about what it’s like to perform in Yuma again after 40 years.

And a small teddy bear can make a big difference for patients facing a scary hospital visit. Reporter Alexandra Rangel has more on the annual delivery of stuffed toys from a local car club.

Also, from learning ag in a community garden to learning how to ride and care for bikes in bike club, Education Solutions Reporter Sisko Stargazer tells us how the Fort Yuma Rotary Club's recent service project is enhancing education for students at Centennial Middle School in Yuma.

Finally, we’re featuring a piece from The Hot Spot, KAWC’s student podcast. This week, the Student Newsroom takes us into the local music scene, exploring how local promoters support music through grassroots efforts and how it takes a community to build the local music culture.