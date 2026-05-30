Biggs, Adams challenge incumbents; Crane superintendent retires; San Luis teens help seniors

In this week's Arizona Edition, we hear from two political candidates who are hoping to defeat the incumbents.

Congressman Andy Biggs is favored by most Arizona political observers to be the Republican nominee for governor in November against Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Congressman Biggs was in Yuma and San Luis this past week where he met with voters. Earlier this month, Yuma Democratic leaders called Biggs and his primary opponent Congressman David Schweikert out for what they said is the congressmen's support of Trump policies that they say are raising gas prices and costs of other goods for Arizona families.

KAWC reporter Victor Calderón asked Biggs to respond and why he's running for governor.

In Yuma, Mayor Doug Nicholls is running for a fourth term. Political newcomer Carlos Adams says it's time for Nicholls to go.

KAWC civic engagement reporter Carmen Marquez spoke with Adams on why he says the Yuma mayor's office needs a change after 12 years.

Also, Laurie Doering is retiring from her position as superintendent of the Crane Elementary School District. KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer spoke with Doering about her 43 years with the district.

And finally, in South Yuma County, a University of Arizona partnership is testing simple human strategies to fight loneliness among seniors. KAWC's Carmen Marquez has more.