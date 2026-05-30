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Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Biggs, Adams challenge incumbents; Crane superintendent retires; San Luis teens help seniors

By Victor Calderón,
Carmen MárquezSisko J. Stargazer
Published May 30, 2026 at 3:49 PM MST
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Arizona Edition

In this week's Arizona Edition, we hear from two political candidates who are hoping to defeat the incumbents.

Congressman Andy Biggs is favored by most Arizona political observers to be the Republican nominee for governor in November against Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Congressman Biggs was in Yuma and San Luis this past week where he met with voters. Earlier this month, Yuma Democratic leaders called Biggs and his primary opponent Congressman David Schweikert out for what they said is the congressmen's support of Trump policies that they say are raising gas prices and costs of other goods for Arizona families.

KAWC reporter Victor Calderón asked Biggs to respond and why he's running for governor.

In Yuma, Mayor Doug Nicholls is running for a fourth term. Political newcomer Carlos Adams says it's time for Nicholls to go.

KAWC civic engagement reporter Carmen Marquez spoke with Adams on why he says the Yuma mayor's office needs a change after 12 years.

Also, Laurie Doering is retiring from her position as superintendent of the Crane Elementary School District. KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer spoke with Doering about her 43 years with the district.

And finally, in South Yuma County, a University of Arizona partnership is testing simple human strategies to fight loneliness among seniors. KAWC's Carmen Marquez has more.

Tags
Arizona Edition Congressman Andy BiggsYuma County RepublicansArizona Gov. Katie HobbsCity of YumaCity of Yuma issuesYuma City CouncilYuma Mayor Doug NichollsMayor Douglas NichollsYuma Mayor NichollsCrane Elementary School DistrictCrane School District
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Carmen Márquez
Carmen Márquez is a Mexican American Journalist born and raised in Yuma. For almost a decade she has worked in National TV and Radio focusing on undocumented communities in The United States. She is currently producing documentary episodes for LWC Studios about Latina health (100 Latina Birthdays podcast.), working with UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, and producing for various outlets including Latinus and Channel 4 News London.
See stories by Carmen Márquez
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
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