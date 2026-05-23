Arizona Edition- cameras on Yuma Co. ballot boxes, hear from HS grads and YPG's new school campus

This week's Arizona Edition is hosted by KAWC's new civic engagement reporter Carmen Márquez.

First, KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer takes you to the site of the future campus of Price Elementary School at the Yuma Proving Ground.

KAWC reporter Victor Calderón spoke with Yuma County Recorder David Lara as county supervisors voted to allow video cameras at the locations of ballot boxes in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis. Listen to how Lara says they are not going to be filming or following individuals at the library sites.

And graduations for high schools in Yuma County were held Friday night. Hear from some local graduates as KAWC's Alexandra Rangel spoke with them.