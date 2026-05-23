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Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition- cameras on Yuma Co. ballot boxes, hear from HS grads and YPG's new school campus

By Victor Calderón,
Carmen MárquezAlexandra RangelSisko J. Stargazer
Published May 23, 2026 at 12:12 PM MST
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This week's Arizona Edition is hosted by KAWC's new civic engagement reporter Carmen Márquez.

First, KAWC education solutions reporter Sisko Stargazer takes you to the site of the future campus of Price Elementary School at the Yuma Proving Ground.

KAWC reporter Victor Calderón spoke with Yuma County Recorder David Lara as county supervisors voted to allow video cameras at the locations of ballot boxes in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis. Listen to how Lara says they are not going to be filming or following individuals at the library sites.

And graduations for high schools in Yuma County were held Friday night. Hear from some local graduates as KAWC's Alexandra Rangel spoke with them.

Tags
Arizona Edition James D. Price ElementaryypgYuma Proving GroundYuma County SupervisorsYuma County RecorderBallot HarvestingYuma Union High School District
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
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Carmen Márquez
Carmen Márquez is a Mexican American Journalist born and raised in Yuma. For almost a decade she has worked in National TV and Radio focusing on undocumented communities in The United States. She is currently producing documentary episodes for LWC Studios about Latina health (100 Latina Birthdays podcast.), working with UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, and producing for various outlets including Latinus and Channel 4 News London.
See stories by Carmen Márquez
Alexandra Rangel
Alexandra Rangel is the Content Director for KAWC and KOFA. She joined KAWC in October 2025 as a civic engagement reporter. Although she has since moved into a leadership role, she continues to enjoy reporting and staying connected with the community.
See stories by Alexandra Rangel
Sisko J. Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although newer to the station, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko J. Stargazer
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