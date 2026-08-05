Yuma Edition: Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls on Kimberly-Clark in Yuma

On today's Yuma Edition, Carmen and Victor are joined by Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.

He just won a fourth term and spoke about what he plans to focus on in the next four years.

And we asked the mayor about this week's announcement that Kimberly-Clark will open a new facility in Yuma. The company owns brands including Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Huggies and Kotex.

We also asked Nicholls about a report from the website homesnacks.com that calls Yuma the No. 5 Best City to Raise a Family in America.