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Yuma Edition

Yuma Edition: Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls on Kimberly-Clark in Yuma

By Victor Calderón,
Carmen Márquez
Published August 5, 2026 at 2:25 PM MST
Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls on Yuma Edition on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.
KAWC/KOFA Border Radio
Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls on Yuma Edition on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

On today's Yuma Edition, Carmen and Victor are joined by Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.

He just won a fourth term and spoke about what he plans to focus on in the next four years.

And we asked the mayor about this week's announcement that Kimberly-Clark will open a new facility in Yuma. The company owns brands including Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Huggies and Kotex.

We also asked Nicholls about a report from the website homesnacks.com that calls Yuma the No. 5 Best City to Raise a Family in America.

Yuma Edition
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona since 2012. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, Calif. in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Yuma. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Carmen Márquez
Carmen Márquez is a Mexican-American journalist born and raised in Yuma. For almost a decade she worked in national TV and radio focusing on undocumented communities in the United States. She has produced documentary episodes for LWC Studios about Latina health (100 Latina Birthdays podcast.), worked with UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute and produced for various outlets including Latinus and Channel 4 News London. She has also co-hosted What's Up Yuma? Radio with Jonny Porter on KOFA Border Radio.
See stories by Carmen Márquez
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